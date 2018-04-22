Browning gets jump, costs savings on college education

Harlan County High School senior Paul Browning IV has received recognition for becoming the first HCHS student to complete criminal justice courses in the dual credit program provided at his high school by Eastern Kentucky University.

Christine M. Bogie, EKU dual credit administrative manager, said, “You are to be commended. Not only have you made great strides towards obtaining a college degree, but you have also saved yourself hundreds of dollars in the process.”

Bogie noted that full tuition for students who have graduated high school and entered EKU as first-time freshmen pay $375 per credit hour. With tuition savings and scholarship, Browning completed CRJ 101 and PLS 103 for only $159. He recorded a savings of more than $2,000.

Bogie said, “We want to congratulate you on the successful completion of your fall 2017 EKU course work.”

Browning complimented Superintendent Brent Roark, the Harlan County Board of Education and the school administration for making this program available to him and his fellow students.

“This would not be possible without their help,” he said. “I am very appreciative to them for this opportunity.”

Upon graduation in may, Browning will already be listed as sophomore in college as he will have completed 36 hours toward his postsecondary degree.

Browning was presented a certificate denoting his commitment to academic excellence in the EKU Dual Credit program.

Roark recently told the board of education dual credit “really gives our students a jump start. It is a big calling card for Harlan County High School.”

Browning, the son of Paul and Cindy Browning, plans to attend Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College this fall and continue in the criminal justice program. He is a member of the superintendent’s inaugural HCHS student council.