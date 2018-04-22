Farley participates in children’s chorus

Ethan Farley, a member of the Harlan Boys Choir, participated in the 2018 Kentucky Children’s Chorus in Louisville.

The conductor of the chorus was Andy Beck, director of choral publications at Alfred Music. A prolific composer and arranger, he as over 450 popular choral works, vocal resources, and children’s musicals currently in print. Beck is in demand as a guest conductor, choreographer, adjudicator and clinician for music educators and students throughout the United States and beyond.

Seventy-six schools were represented in the 2018 Kentucky Children’s Chorus. There were 205 students in the children’s chorus. They had to audition in order to participate and an honor to be selected.

Marybeth Christman is the director of the Harlan Boys Choir and Marilyn Schraeder is the assistant-director/accompanist.

Ethan is the son of Jennifer Saylor and Robert Farley.