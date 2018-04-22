Patriots rally for win over Harlan County

Knott Central battled from behind from the first inning on, scoring two runs in the seventh inning to edge visiting Harlan County 4-3 on Saturday.

Senior right-hander Cameron Nease was the hard-luck loser for HCHS as he gave up six hits while striking out two and walking three in a complete-game effort.

Hunter Goodwin led the Bears at the plate with a double and single. Nease and Devon Rodrigues each singled twice. Benjamin Lewis, Ethan Maggard, Jonathan Wilder and Justin Brown added one single each.

Denson pitched a complete game for the 10-7 Patriots, striking out five and walking two

Harlan County grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single by Nease after Rodrigues opened the game with a single and Lewis followed with a bunt hit.

After Knott Central scored once in the fourth inning and once in the fifth to pull even, HCHS reclaimed the lead as Goodwin doubled home Lewis, who had walked.

Knott Central scored twice in the seventh to take the lead. Justice singled home the tying run and Denson was safe on an error to plate the go-ahead run.

Harlan County (5-5) will play at Clay County on Tuesday.

———

Knott Central 000 110 2 — 4 6 1

Harlan County 200 010 0 — 3 10 3

Denson and Jacobs; Nease and Casolari. WP —Denson. LP — Nease (0-2).