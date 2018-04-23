Green expected to stay another year with Cats

LEXINGTON — Count Quade Green as one player who will likely return to Kentucky next season.

Green, who has been exploring his options since the season ended last month, has decided to return for his sophomore campaign next season. Green’s mother, Tamika Johnson, told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Monday that Green will return to Lexington next year.

Green confirmed his return in a video produced by the University of Kentucky that he will be back next year. During the video, walk-on Jonny David jokingly declared for the NBA Draft, while Green interrupts David with a more serious tone.

“You know I’m coming back next year,” Green said. “You’re going to be my starting shooting guard. You’re leaving me?”

Green averaged 9.3 points and 2.7 assists per game last season and made 41 shots from 3-point range. Following the season, Green was torn between declaring for the NBA Draft or transferring to another school. Ultimately, Green has supposedly chosen to return to Lexington next season.

Six of Kentucky’s players from last season have declared for the NBA Draft, but three of those — PJ Washington, Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel have not signed with an agent and will make a decision following the NBA Combine set for May 16-20. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is 5 p.m. on June 11.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox and Hamidou Diallo each plan to hire an agent and won’t be returning next season.