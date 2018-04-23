Local Folks

Coker, Kelly leads Bats to minor league victory

The McDonald’s Bats edged the Monticello Bank Legends 4-2 in minor league action from the Harlan Little League.

Hunter Coker led the Bats with a triple and double. Bryson Kelly had a triple and single. Easton Engle contributed a double. Brody Burkhart, Hunter Davis, Hayden Allen and Elijah Nolan added one single each. Coker drove in two runs and Kelly and Nolan added one RBI each.

Travis Brock led the Legends with two singles. Zachary Boggs and Winn Cooper singled once each. Brock and Boggs each drove in one run.

Carroll drives in six as Yankees defeat Dodgers

Shawn Carroll drove in six runs with a triple, double and two singles as the Yankees overpowered the Dodgers 19-2 on Friday in Tri-City Little League action.

Peyton Jackson added two doubles and two singles. Alex Creech had a triple and double. Brayden Casolari added two doubles for three RBI. Christian Maggard drove in three runs with a triple and single. Cruz Galloway added a double and Kayden Adams contributed a single.

Carroll earned the win as he struck out 10 and walked one in 3 1/3 innings. Casolari struck out one and walked two as he recorded the final two outs.

Tyler Lunsford tripled twice to lead the Dodgers. Caleb Banks had a double. Tristan Saunders added a single.

Kaden Boggs struck out five and walked seven in three innings. Lunsford struck out one in one inning.