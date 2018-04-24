Man, woman allegedly flee police

A Wallins man is facing multiple charges including fleeing police and wanton endangerment after allegedly running from police.

Mathew Brent Saylor, 31, was arrested on Saturday.

According to the citation, police observed a vehicle matching a description of the vehicle Saylor was believed to be in possession of. A traffic stop was attempted, but Saylor failed to stop for lights and siren and fled. Police followed Saylor across Happy Top in Wallins to Coldiron, where he drove recklessly. Saylor continued to flee on KY 840 to Watts Creek, reaching speeds up to 120 mph. Upon exiting the vehicle, Saylor fled on foot, allegedly ignoring verbal commands to stop. Saylor fell while fleeing, allowing police to detain him. Police located a syringe and a small bag containing a leafy green substance. The passenger in the car, Carla Jones, also ran from police. Both Saylor and Jones were arrested. Once inside the police cruiser, Saylor told police he had swallowed two or more grams of methamphetamine and was overdosing. Saylor was transported to Harlan ARH Hospital for treatment.

Saylor was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Saylor and charged with speeding, first- and second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, no operator’s/moped license, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $20,000 full cash bond.

Jones, 32, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Marcum and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.