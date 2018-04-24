Stress can have serious and damaging results on the body. April is Stress Awareness Month, and there is no better time to learn how to deal with the problems created by too much stress.

According to www.awarenessdays.com, Stress Awareness Month has taken place every April since 1992. During this month, the aim is to increase public awareness concerning stress. This includes highlighting the causes of stress, the negative effects stress can have on the mind and body, and how to relieve stress.

Stress may be having a negative impact on your health even if you do not realize it, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Mayo Clinic’s website at www.mayoclinic.org states “stress symptoms can affect your body, your thoughts and feelings, and your behavior. Being able to recognize common stress symptoms can give you a jump on managing them. Stress that’s left unchecked can contribute to many health problems, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes.”

The website www.awarenessdays.com states stress left unchecked can be fatal. The effects of stress on the body are not immediately apparent, which is why it is sometimes referred to as a “silent killer.” Stress can lead to serious health problems including heart disease and high blood pressure. It is for these reasons Stress Awareness Month is important, in order to inform people about the effects of stress and provide them with the tools to manage it.

The Mayo Clinic website has several suggestions for controlling stress, such as regular physical activity, relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, yoga, tai chi or getting a massage. Keeping a sense of humor, socializing with family and friends and setting aside time for hobbies, such as reading a book or listening to music are also suggested ways to help handle stress.

The Mayo Clinic’s website recommends finding active ways to manage stress, because some inactive attempts at stress management such as surfing the internet, watching television or playing video games may seem relaxing, but actually may increase stress levels over the long term. Also, make sure to get enough sleep and eat a healthy, balanced diet. Avoid tobacco, the use of illicit substances and excessive caffeine and alcohol intake.