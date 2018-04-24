UK honors its top teams, athletes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky honored its top athletes during the annual CATSPY Awards Monday night at Memorial Coliseum.

The top award winners were the national champion rifle team, volleyball team and track and field squad.

The Mr. and Miss Wildcat award, dedicated to the late Bruno Agostinelli, were awarded to pitcher Sean Hjelle and volleyball standout Ashley Dusek. Hjelle compiled an 11-4 mark last season. Dusek won three straight Libero awards in the Southeastern Conference.

Former Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson received the Heart of a Wildcat Award.

Complete award winners were as follows:

Community Service Award

Alyssa Rice (women’s basketball)

Ethan Shalaway (men’s track and field)

Ann Davies (women’s swimming and diving)

Courtney Love (football)

Female Rookie of the Year

Sydney McLaughlin (women’s track and field)

Male Rookie of the Year

Henrik Larsen (rifle)

Bill Keightley “Assist” Award

Jeff Poole (football, men’s and women’s soccer)

Female Performance of the Year

Olivia Gruver (women’s track and field)

Destiny Carter (women’s track and field)

Kayelle Clarke (women’s track and field)

Precious Hitchcock (women’s track and field)

Sha’Keela Saunders (women’s track and field)

Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Alyssa Rice (women’s basketball)

Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Dillon Pulliam (men’s basketball)

Chris Meuth (men’s golf)

Gus Benson (men’s tennis)

Female Academic Team of the Year

Women’s swimming and diving

Male Academic Team of the Year

Men’s golf

Male Performance of the Year

Tim Duckworth (men’s track and field)

Henrik Larsen (rifle)

Benny Snell and the offensive line (football)

Scratch Award

Enrique Facusse (men’s soccer)

Bailey Vick (softball)

Supporting Role

Darian Mack (volleyball)

Blue Heart Award

Ashley Dusek (volleyball)

Brett Marshall (baseball)

Payton Atkins (women’s soccer)

Female Athlete of the Year

Leah Edmond (volleyball)

Asia Seidt (women’s swimming and diving)

Male Athlete of the Year

Evan White (baseball)

Sean Hjelle (baseball)

Henrik Larsen (rifle)

Heart of a Wildcat

Stephen Johnson (football)

Mr. Wildcat

Sean Hjelle (baseball)

Miss Wildcat

Ashley Dusek (volleyball)

Coach of the Year

Harry Mullins (rifle)

Team of the Year

Rifle