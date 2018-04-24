UK honors its top teams, athletes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky honored its top athletes during the annual CATSPY Awards Monday night at Memorial Coliseum.
The top award winners were the national champion rifle team, volleyball team and track and field squad.
The Mr. and Miss Wildcat award, dedicated to the late Bruno Agostinelli, were awarded to pitcher Sean Hjelle and volleyball standout Ashley Dusek. Hjelle compiled an 11-4 mark last season. Dusek won three straight Libero awards in the Southeastern Conference.
Former Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson received the Heart of a Wildcat Award.
Complete award winners were as follows:
Community Service Award
Alyssa Rice (women’s basketball)
Ethan Shalaway (men’s track and field)
Ann Davies (women’s swimming and diving)
Courtney Love (football)
Female Rookie of the Year
Sydney McLaughlin (women’s track and field)
Male Rookie of the Year
Henrik Larsen (rifle)
Bill Keightley “Assist” Award
Jeff Poole (football, men’s and women’s soccer)
Female Performance of the Year
Olivia Gruver (women’s track and field)
Destiny Carter (women’s track and field)
Kayelle Clarke (women’s track and field)
Precious Hitchcock (women’s track and field)
Sha’Keela Saunders (women’s track and field)
Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Alyssa Rice (women’s basketball)
Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Dillon Pulliam (men’s basketball)
Chris Meuth (men’s golf)
Gus Benson (men’s tennis)
Female Academic Team of the Year
Women’s swimming and diving
Male Academic Team of the Year
Men’s golf
Male Performance of the Year
Tim Duckworth (men’s track and field)
Henrik Larsen (rifle)
Benny Snell and the offensive line (football)
Scratch Award
Enrique Facusse (men’s soccer)
Bailey Vick (softball)
Supporting Role
Darian Mack (volleyball)
Blue Heart Award
Ashley Dusek (volleyball)
Brett Marshall (baseball)
Payton Atkins (women’s soccer)
Female Athlete of the Year
Leah Edmond (volleyball)
Asia Seidt (women’s swimming and diving)
Male Athlete of the Year
Evan White (baseball)
Sean Hjelle (baseball)
Henrik Larsen (rifle)
Heart of a Wildcat
Stephen Johnson (football)
Mr. Wildcat
Sean Hjelle (baseball)
Miss Wildcat
Ashley Dusek (volleyball)
Coach of the Year
Harry Mullins (rifle)
Team of the Year
Rifle