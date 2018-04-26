Black Bears close spring with scrimmage

From a senior-dominated squad that won a 5A regional title last fall, the Harlan County Black Bears returned to the field this spring as a sophomore-dominated team in rebuilding mode.

The Black Bears capped their workouts with Spring Madness on Friday at Coal Miners Memorial Madness, a controlled scrimmage that gave Eddie Creech and the HCHS coaching staff an opportunity to see next year’s squad in game situations.

“We understand what is in front of us as far as replacing players on both sides of the ball,” Creech said. “This is a process and will take time. There is a long time between now and November. We may not be where we want to be in July, but we have to look at the big picture and realize titles are won after October. We are extremely young as a whole, but we have great senior leadership.”

The Bears lose 18 of 22 starters to graduation after a 9-5 season that included playoff victories over Pulaski County, North Laurel and Southwestern to capture the school’s third Region 4 title. HCHS lost to Madison Southern in the state semifinals.

Harlan County suffered another blow when returning senior quarterback Colby Cochran suffered a torn ACL at the beginning of spring workouts, leaving Creech another hole to fill. Candidates include junior Jay Harris, sophomore Cody Clayborn and first-year senior Josh Burkhart. The other starters back on offense are junior tackle Elisha Smallwood and senior guard Lucas Holbrook.

The Bears lost 10 starters on defense with only senior linebacker Garry Henson, the leading tackler the past two years, returning. Henson will likely join a linebacking corps that will include sophomores Kobe Burkhart, Hunter Blevins and Josh Turner, all standouts on the state championship New Harlan squad from two years ago.

Matt Brown, a sophomore running back/receiver, scored the first HCHS touchdown of the scrimmage after senior halfback Patrick Bynum broke free for a 60-yard run. Ben Landis, a junior halfback, also had a touchdown run followed by Clayborn connecting with Tyler Flanary for a two-point conversion.

Harlan County will open its regular season schedule on Aug. 18 at Ashland Blazer.

———

HCHS 2018 schedule

Aug. 18 at Ashland Blazer

Aug. 24 Hazard

Aug. 31 at Tates Creek

Sept. 7 at Knox Central

Sept. 14 Wayne County

Sept. 21 North Laurel

Sept. 28 at Letcher Central

Oct. 12 Whitley County

Oct. 19 at Perry Central

Oct. 26 Bell County