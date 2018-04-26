The Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Cumberland will be the location for the “Firecracker Golf Scramble,” a one-day golfing event on May 6.

According to Cumberland Tourism Commission Executive Director Tracy Bailey, participants have a chance at some valuable prizes.

“We’ve got a $10,000 award if anybody hits a hole-in-one on the eighth hole,” Bailey said. “There are first, second and third place prizes as well. We’re encouraging teams to come out and participate.”

In addition to the $10,000 prize, golfers have a chance at a four day, three night golf vacation, a Travis Mathew signature outfit, $500 online shopping spree and other prizes.

“All the proceeds go to the fireworks show here in the Tri Cities,” Bailey said. “We will be having the fireworks display on July 3 this year.”

Registration is at 1:30 p.m. on May 6, with golf beginning at 2 p.m. The cost is $200 per four player team, or $50 for a single player. Each mulligan will be $10 with a maximum of three per player, and red tees are $15 with a maximum of one per player.

“Sleepy Hollow Golf Course is one of our top tourist attractions, and Cumberland Tourism is honored to be able to have the Firecracker Golf Scramble at the course,” Bailey said. “The event will benefit the Tri City area.”

For more information, call Sleepy Hollow Golf Course at 606-589-2502 or Cumberland Tourism at 606-589-5812.