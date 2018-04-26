Lady Bears placed third in SEKC meet

Another track meet, another piece of evidence that the Harlan County girls squad should be considered one of the mountain’s fastest-rising programs.

The Lady Bears finished third Friday in the Southeast Kentucky Conference Championships at Coal Miners Memorial Stadium behind conference mainstays Williamsburg and Corbin.

Harlan County’s sprint relay teams were strong again as Phebe McHargue, Hannah Wood, Abby Stephens and Makayla Walters won the 4 x 100-meter event with a school-record time of 54.01 seconds. McHargue, Wood, Stephens and Madison Blanton were second in the 4 x 200-meter relay with a time of 1:55.54, also setting a new school mark.

Individually, McHargue placed third in both the 100- and 200-meter dash, posting times of 14.22 seconds and 28.87 seconds, respectively. The 200-meter time was also a school record. Stephens was third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.51 seconds.

The girls squad dominated the long jump as junior Madison Blanton and freshman Kassydee Owens took the top two spots with respective jumps of 14 feet, 11 inches and 14 feet, 10.5 inches. Owens was also second in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches, and Blanton was third in the triple jump (29 feet, 9.5 inches).

Harlan senior Mackenzie King won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 0.5 inches, and the discus with a personal record throw of 110 feet, 1 inch.

The Lady Bears posted 126 points in the meet, 25 points behind second-place Corbin. Williamsburg cruised to the win with 176 points, relying heavily on the strength of Selena Mattingly. The junior won all four of her events, claiming the conference title in the 400-meter dash (1:01.20); 800-meter run (2:32.98); 1,600-meter run (5:42.04); and 3,200-meter run (12:32.79). Harlan finished seventh.

The Harlan County boys struggled with several key team members unavailable, finishing sixth.

The Black Bears’ top finisher was senior Willie Doan, who placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.20 seconds. Senior Kyton Joseph finished third in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 3.5 inches.

Harlan’s John Brock was second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.27 seconds. The 4 x 200-meter relay team (1:38.58) claimed a third-place finish, as did freshman Story Miller in the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches) and junior Carter Barnes in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches.)

The Dragons finished seventh, 15 points behind Harlan County. Bell County edged Corbin by four points to win the title, snapping the Redhounds’ five-year stranglehold on the conference championship.

Top three and all local participants are listed below.

^^^

Girls

100-meter dash: 1) Abby Baker, Corbin, 13.89; 2) Cora Bo Stevens, Corbin, 13.91; 3) Phebe McHargue, Harlan County, 14.22; 4) Hannah Wood, Harlan County, 14.37; 14) Ai-Yana Harriston, Harlan, 15.80; 16) Raegan Jones, Harlan, 15.89.

200-meter dash: 1) Cora Bo Stevens, Corbin, 27.66; 2) Abby Baker, Corbin, 28.66; 3) Phebe Mchargue, Harlan County, 28.87; 10) Hannah Wood, Harlan County, 31.23; 13) Emma Owens, Harlan, 32.29; 16) Raegan Jones, Harlan, 33.43.

400-meter dash: 1) Selena Mattingly, Williamsburg, 1:01.20; 2) Cora Bo Stevens, Corbin, 1:01.97; 3) Taylor French, Corbin, 1:04.98; 7) Morgan Blakley, Harlan County, 1:10.70; 8) Ella Morton, Harlan, 1:11.09; 16) Mia Pace, Harlan, 1:30.26.

800-meter run: 1) Selena Mattingly, Williamsburg, 2:32.98; 2) Lauren Simons, Corbin, 2:34.71; 3) Grace Rose, Middlesboro, 2:37.97; 5) Lucy Bryson, Harlan, 2:43.49; 7) Morgan Blakley, Harlan County, 2:46.59; 10) Ariel Madden, Harlan County, 3:01.79; 12) Ella Morton, Harlan, 3:07.35.

1,600-meter run: 1) Selena Mattingly, Williamsburg, 5:42.04; 2) Mallory James, Middlesboro, 5:46.90; 3) Hannah Morton, Corbin, 5:48.66; 4) Morgan Blakley, Harlan County, 5:59.20; 9) Lucy Bryson, Harlan, 6:16.67; 11) Summer Farley, Harlan County, 6:24.17.

3,200-meter run: 1) Selena Mattingly, Williamsburg, 12:32.79; 2) Hannah Morton, Corbin, 12:56.21; 3)

Mallory James, Middlesboro, 13:10.35; 7) Summer Farley, Harlan County, 13:54.62; 9) Breezy Epperson, Harlan County, 14:56.59.

100-meter hurdles: 1) Danasia Buchanon, Williamsburg, 16.75; 2) Macy Damron, Williamsburg, 18.31; 3) Abby Stephens, Harlan County, 19.51; 4) Baili Boggs, Harlan County, 20.02; 11) Elizabeth Esan, Harlan, 23.63.

300-meter hurdles: 1) Danasia Buchanon, Williamsburg, 51.16; 2) Monica Brown, Knox Central, 53.73; 3) Macy Damron, Williamsburg, 54.92; 4) Baili Boggs, Harlan County, 55.08; 7) Mekenzie Cornett, Harlan County, 58.25; 14) Elizabeth Esan, Harlan, 1:21.84.

4 x 100-meter relay: 1) Harlan County, 54.01; 2) Corbin, 54.39; 3) Middlesboro, 57.90

4 x 200-meter relay: 1) Corbin, 1:55.10; 2) Harlan County, 1:55.54; 3) Middlesboro, 2:03.70.

4 x 400-meter relay: 1) Corbin, 4:33.73; 2) Williamsburg, 4:45.82; 3) Knox Central, 4:48.01; 4) Harlan County, 4:49.21.

4 x 800-meter relay: 1) Corbin 10:49.32; 2) Middlesboro, 11:01.89; 3) Harlan County, 12:00.77.

High jump: 1) Amber Brown, Knox Central, 4-10; 2) Kassydee Owens, Harlan County, 4-8; 3) Lillie Abbott, Williamsburg, 4-8; 4) Madison Blanton, Harlan County, 4-8; 6) Natalee King, Harlan, 4-4; 7) Raegan Jones, Harlan, 4-4

Long jump: 1) Madison Blanton Harlan County, 14-11.5; 2) Kassydee Owens, Harlan County, 14-10; 3) Payton Jones, Corbin, 14-3.75; 13) Emma Owens, Harlan, 10-6.75.

Triple jump: 1) Lillie Hall, Williamsburg, 31-2.25; 2) Amber Brown, Knox Central, 29-11.75; 3) Madison Blanton, Harlan County, 29-9.5; 5) Reanna Middleton, Harlan County, 27-10.25

Pole vault: 1) Lillie Hall, Williamsburg, 7-6; 2) Daniella Hamsphire, Knox Central, 7-0; 3)

Ashley Chapman, Williamsburg, 7-0; 4) Abby Vitatoe, Harlan County, 6-6; 6) Amber Allen, Harlan County, 6-6.

Discus: 1) Mackenzie King, Harlan, 110-1; 2) Rose Bowen, Williamsburg, 81-5; 3) Lindsey Woody, Bell County, 78-6; 8) Kelly Beth Hoskins, Harlan County, 63-11.00; 9) Breann Turner, Harlan County, 63-11; 12) Harley Middleton, Harlan, 53-2.

Shot put: 1) Mackenzie King, Harlan, 34-0.5; 2) Timesha Brooks, Middlesboro, 33-9; 3) Rose Bowen, Williamsburg, 28-11.5; 7) Breann Turner, Harlan County, 26-1; 11) Dixie Ewing, Harlan County, 22-11.5; 16) Marissa Marlow, Harlan, 20-2.

^^^

Boys

100-meter dash: 1) Eythan Sims, Corbin, 11.72; 2) Jermel Carton, Knox Central, 11.82; 3) Colby Frazier, Bell County, 12.03; 5) Colby King, Harlan County, 12.23; 6) John Brock, Harlan, 12.28; 9) Matt Brown, Harlan County, 12.42; 13) Ethan Clem, Harlan, 12.81.

200-meter dash: 1) Jermel Carton, Knox Central, 23.83; 2) Colby Frazier, Bell County, 24.22; 3) Justin Brummett, Corbin, 24.44; 10) Hunter Owens, Harlan County, 25.72; 13) Hunter Mefford, Harlan County, 26.03.

400-meter dash: 1) Eythan Sims, Corbin, 53.19; 2) Mitchell Miracle, Bell County, 55.05; 3) Dalton Cook, Lynn Camp, 55.84; 7) Hunter Owens, Harlan County, 56.89; 9) James Chasteen, Harlan County, 59.77.

800-meter run: 1) Mitchell Miracle, Bell County, 2:08.09; 2) Tate Fields, Williamsburg, 2:11.13; 3) Andrew Caldwell, Bell County, 2:12.20; 10) Tate Bryson, Harlan, 2:31.52; 12) Johnny Brock, Harlan County, 2:36.69; 13) Charles David Morton, Harlan, 2:37.86; 17) James Pinkley, Harlan County, 2:41.94.

1,600-meter run: 1) Mitchell Miracle, Bell County, 4:53.38: 2) Caden Miracle, Bell County, 4:54.73; 3) Ozzy Norris, Middlesboro, 4:59.81; 11) Cooper McHargue, Harlan County, 5:40.29; 14) James Pinkley, Harlan County, 5:52.13.

3,200-meter run: 1) Mitchell Miracle, Bell County, 10:32.28; 2) Caden Miracle, Bell County, 10:36.62; 3) Austin Terrell, Corbin, 10:44.68; 9) Charles David Morton, Harlan, 12:48.05; 10) Matt Yeary, Harlan County, 13:02.60; 13) James Pinkley, Harlan County, 13:59.87.

110-meter hurdles: 1) Eythan Sims, Corbin, 16.88; 2) Willie Doan, Harlan County, 17.20; 3) Cody Brannon, Bell County, 19.74; 8) Jarrett McKenzie, Harlan, 24.55.

300-meter hurdles: 1) Eli Mattingly, Williamsburg, 43.08; 2) John Brock, Harlan, 44.27; 3) Sean Whitehead, Pineville, 47.09; 11) Willie Doan, Harlan County, 52.42.

4 x 100-meter relay: 1) Williamsburg, 47.25; 2) Lynn Camp, 47.60; 3) Middlesboro, 47.81; 4) Harlan, 47.92; 6) Harlan County, 48.47.

4 x 200-meter relay: 1) Corbin, 1:36.53; 2) Middlesboro, 1:38.47; 3) Harlan, 1:38.58; 5)

Harlan County, 1:41.14

4 x 400-meter relay: 1) Corbin, 3:50.63; 2) Knox Central, 3:51.89; 3) Bell County3:52.34; 4) Harlan, 4:04.76

4 x 800-meter relay: 1) Bell County, 8:55.46; 2) Corbin, 8:58.92; 3) Williamsburg, 9:43.77; 5) Harlan County, 10:12.50.

High jump: 1) Jacob Unthank, Corbin, 6-0; 2) Steven Poore, Middlesboro, 5-8; 3) Carter Barnes, Harlan, 5-6; 5) Kyton Joseph, Harlan County, 5-6; 9) James Chasteen, Harlan County, 5-2.

Long jump: 1) Jason Jones, Bell County, 18-5.75; 2) Chaz Jarboe, Williamsburg, 17-4.25; 3) Kyton Joseph, Harlan County, 17-3.5; 5) Matt Brown, Harlan County, 16-9.75.

Triple jump: 1) Eli Mattingly, Williamsburg, 40-05.75; 2) Logan Simpson, Corbin, 40-4; 3) Caleb Teague, Knox Central, 36-11; 4) Kyton Joseph, Harlan County, 36-7.5; 11) Gavin Spurlock, Harlan County, 31-0.75

Pole vault: 1) Cole Shelton, Corbin, 12-1; 2) Chaz Jarboe, Williamsburg, 10-6; 3) Story Miller, Harlan, 10-6; 4) Phillip Helton, Harlan County, 10-0; 5) Willie Doan, Harlan County, 9-0.

Discus: 1) Alec Poore, Williamsburg, 125-8; 2) Donovan Arthur, Knox Central, 124-5; 3) Grant Gibson Corbin, 107-7; 13) Cade Middleton, Harlan, 85-1; 17) Jake Bush, Harlan County, 75-4; 18) T.J. Bryant, Harlan County, 62-10.

Shot put: 1) Jennings White, Clay County, 43-8; 2) Donovan Arthur, Knox Central, 41-11.5; 3) Colby Frazier, Bell County, 41-0; 7) Jake Bush, Harlan County, 37-4; 16) Austin Smith, Harlan County, 31-4.5.