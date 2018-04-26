Local Sports

Carroll powers Yankees to a victory over Braves

Shawn Carroll drove in three runs with a three-run homer and triple as the Yankees rolled past the Braves 15-3 in Tri-City Little League action Monday. Alex Creech and Sedrick Washington each contributed three singles. Brayden Casolari added an inside-the-park homer and single. Christian Maggard and Peyton Jackson each singled twice. Aiden Craig added one single.

Creech struck out nine and walked two in four innings to earn the win. Carroll struck out three in one inning.

Logan Bowling had a single for the Braves. Bowling, James Ryan Howard and Josh Duckworth shared mound duty.