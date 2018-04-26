Men charged with assault

Two men are facing assault charges after an alleged altercation at Hollypoint Apartments.

Joshua T. Lee, 20, and Tommy Lee Hughett, 19, both of Harlan, were arrested on Monday.

According to the citations, police received a call concerning Lee and another person getting into a fight at Apartment 72. A male received serious physical injury from the fight. Witness stated Lee, along with Hughett, went to confront the male about a message which was sent to Hughett’s girlfriend. According to witnesses, Hughett started to fight with the male. While Hughett was punching the male, multiple witnesses stated Lee was called a racial slur, which is when he hit the male in the face causing what appeared to be a serious injury.

Lee was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer William Clogston and charged with second-degree assault.

Hughett was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer Travis Freeman and charged with second-degree assault.

Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Taylor Stephens, 20, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Freeman on Monday. She was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension and resisting arrest. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Mitzi Lee Downey, 36, of Manchester, was arrested on Tuesday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Burton. She was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Bentley Griffith, 27, of Evarts, was arrested on Monday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Mike Cornett. He was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• John Burke, 41, was arrested by Burton on Tuesday. He was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.