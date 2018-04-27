It’s time again for the 421 Yard Sale, a yearly event that is exactly what the name suggests.

Held on the first weekend in May, this year’s installment is set for May 4 and 5.

According to the 421 Yard Sale website at www.421yardsale.com, US 421 runs for 941 miles from Michigan City, Indiana, to Fort Fisher in North Carolina. The highway goes through the cities of Harlan, Indianapolis, Indiana, Lexington, Kingsport, Tennessee, Boone, North Carolina, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Greensboro, North Carolina, and ends several miles south of Wilmington, North Carolina.

The event will be taking place in several locations across Harlan County, including the Village Center Mall, along KY 38 in Evarts, the Harlan Health and Rehabilitation parking lot as well as several locations in Cumberland.

The website has some tips available for a successful yard sale, such as:

• Before deciding to have a yard sale at your house, consider if you have adequate parking to handle an additional four or five cars parked near your house at one time. Another option is to rent a table or space at a yard sale put on by a local church or civic group.

• Expect early birds. Some sellers love them, others hate them. Some particularly pesky yard sale early birds have been known to “drop in” the day before the sale and say they aren’t able to come the next day and ask to shop early. Mainly these are experienced dealers who want to find diamonds in the rough that they’ll turn around and sell for a tidy profit.

• Do not sell anything without the owner’s approval. (Example: your grown children’s old toys, baseball card collections, etc.)

• Although you may have the friendliest dog in the world, it’s best to keep them away from your yard sale. Some people are afraid of dogs or are allergic.

• A general rule of thumb, price items about a quarter or third of what they would cost new. When pricing items, keep in mind that “a third of what it costs new” is only a guideline. Age and condition will play a role in pricing.

For more information, call 606-280-9380 or go to www.421yardsale.com. The 421 Yard Sale is sponsored by Harlan 20/20.