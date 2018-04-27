Local scholarship finalists announced

The Harlan County Community Scholarship Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 3 at the Harlan Center. Numerous scholarships are presented to students from across the county. The finalists for the Harlan County Community, Harlan County Soil Conservation and the Bianchi Scholarships have been announced. They include:

HARLAN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Chelsey Destiny Caldwell is class valedictorian, a member of the Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Distributive Education Clubs of America, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, academic team, Future Problem Solving and Community Problem Solving Teams, Educational Talent Search, Link Crew, member of the soccer team and past member of the volleyball team. She assisted with the football team for three years. An alum of Leadership Harlan County United, she has extensive community service. She was selected for the highly competitive PEPP program at the University of Pikeville. She plans to attend Pikeville and has been accepted to the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine after completing her four year degree. She is the daughter of George and Allyson Caldwell, of Wallins.

Allison Cook is valedictorian, a member of the Beta club, Future Business Leaders of America, dance team, co-captain of the tennis team, co-captain of the soccer team, Educational Talent Search and First Priority. She is the president of the 4-H Club. Her 4-H activities are many and include Teen Club and camp counselor. She has earned dual credit for various classes. Allison has extensive community service. Allison will represent her school as the princess candidate in the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. She plans to attend Western Kentucky University and study anthropology. She is the daughter of Roy and Lisa Cook, of Cawood.

Carmen Elaine “Lainey” Cox is a class valedictorian, member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Link Crew and Educational Talent Search and the Gifted and Talented Leadership program. She is a member of the softball team, basketball team, academic team, cross country team, and won second place in a statewide business plan team competition through the Lt. Governor’s Entrepreneurship Challenge. While attending high school, she has compiled 33 dual credit hours. She has performed extensive community service and served as the founder and chair of the “Golf ‘Fore’ Life” charity event for cancer research. She has served in numerous leadership positions and won many accolades for academic, athletic and extra-curricular successes. She plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in political science and art history and then attend law school. She is the daughter of Ronald and Lynn Cox.

Autumn Jade Dunaway is class valedictorian and a Governor’s Scholar. She earned a composite score of 35 on the ACT, placed second in the state at the Lieutenant Governor’s Entrepreneurship Challenge; placed first at the post, first in the region, and third in the state Voice of Democracy Audio Essay competition; served as a Legislative Page for Senator Johnny Ray Turner; received the University of Kentucky Book Award for outstanding junior; and has earned numerous medals in math, science, composition and quick recall at the district and regional levels of the Governor’s Cup academic competitions. Autumn is a Link Crew Leader, co-editor of the yearbook, a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica, Talent Search, Gift and Talented, and academic team. She was a three-year member of the softball team. An active member of Dione Baptist Church, she volunteers with Meridzo Ministries’ Shekinah Village Youth Camp, Relay for Life, Cumberland Tourism, and the Kentucky Coal Mining Museum. Autumn will attend the University of Kentucky in the fall as a Singletary Scholar in the Lewis Honors College, and plans to double major in accounting and finance. She is the daughter of Jay and Stephanie Dunaway, of Cumberland.

Breanna Hope Epperson is class valedictorian, a Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, president of the Distributive Education Clubs of America and the Future Business Leaders of America, Educational Talent Search, Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica, Link Crew, First Priority and the Superintendent’s Student Council. In addition, she is a member of the Community Problem Solving, track and field and cross country. She is a Senior Member of the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative Student Senate and captain of the CEDAR Inc. Entrepreneurial Coal Lands Redevelopment Team. She is an alum of the Harlan County Leadership United and a member of the Southeastern Kentucky Runners Club and the Team Red, White and Blue, providing enrichment activities for veterans. She plans to attend Morehead State University and major in physics, while working on the teaching option and minor in environmental science. She is the daughter of Clarence and April Epperson, of Wallins.

Casey Ledford is a member of the Beta Club, class valedictorian, National Honor Society, Talent Search, Spanish Honor Society, and the advisory council for the HCHS Youth Service Center Advisory Council. She plans to attend Lincoln Memorial University and major in math education or elementary education. She wants to return home to teach. She has tutored youth at the Harlan County Boys and Girls Club and is called an “indispensable volunteer.” She is the daughter of Charles and Dora Ledford, of Cawood.

Emily Perkins is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, First Priority, Educational Talent Search and the UNITE Club. She is a class valedictorian. She has served as an aide in the media center. In addition, she has been on the Future Problem Solving Team, and participated in the marching, jazz, pep and concert bands. She has been the recipient of various academic awards. She plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in equine science and management. She is the daughter of Jonathan and Patricia Perkins, of Baxter.

Ryan Matt Sergent is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Distributive Education Clubs of America, Future Business Leaders of America, Educational Talent Search, Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica, Link Crew, First Priority, Superintendent’s Student Council and tennis team. He is a member of the CEDAR Inc. Entrepreneurial Coal Lands Redevelopment team. He will attend Morehead State University and major in physics and minor in astronomy. He plans to further his education in the University of Kentucky Engineering master’s degree program and pursue a career in the STEM field. He is the son of Guy and Debbie Sergent, of Baxter.

HARLAN HIGH SCHOOL

Lydia Cassim is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, co-president of Beta Club, journalism, yearbook editor, Musette historian, librarian and pictorial manager, co-captain of softball, 4-H Teen Club secretary, 4-H Horse Club, 4-H State Teen Council, youth group leader, book club and babysits with special needs children. She plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in English and political science and then attend law school. She wants to return to Harlan to practice law. She is the daughter of Brian and Belinda Cassim, of Harlan.

Carlie Hatfield is a section leader in the Harlan Musettes. She volunteers at Christ’s Hands, assists with Operation Christmas Child, serves as a counselor at Camp Blanton, volunteered at the KCEOC Child Development Center and served as a volunteer coordinator at COAP. She has tutored fourth grade students, taught Bible School and assisted with numerous other community service projects. She plans to attend Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and transfer to Lincoln Memorial University to obtain a degree in nursing. She is the daughter of Debbie Harris and Hal Hatfield, of Harlan.

Bronwyn Rebeka Haynes is ranked first in her class at Harlan High School. She placed second in the state finals of the Lt. Governor’s Entrepreneurial Challenge, is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, varsity cheerleader, Gifted and Talented, academic team, leadership, book club and Future Business Leaders of America. She received the Golden Dragon Award, is an ACT Scholar, a Rogers Scholar, and received numerous academic awards. Bronwyn plans to attend Morehead State University and major in history and legal studies. She plans to become an attorney, specializing in family law. She is the daughter of Richard and Kateena Haynes, of Baxter.

Jacob McCurry is president of the Beta Club and his senior class. He has been in leadership and Gifted and Talented all four years of high school. He served as social media director of the Beta Club and photographer for the yearbook as a junior. He has performed extensive community service, including serving food to the homeless and cleaning at Christ’s Hands, volunteering at vacation Bible School and in the nursery at Harlan Christian Church. Jacob plans to attend Western Kentucky University and pursue a career in civil engineering. He hopes to work for the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the Department of Transportation to help mitigate safety issues for commuters through design techniques. He is the son of Tom and Terri McCurry, of Harlan.

Ashley Overbay is a member of the Beta Club and treasurer of the Musettes. She has been active in numerous community service projects including downtown cleanup, food drive, hurricane relief efforts, Operation Christmas Child, serving hot meals at Calvary Baptist Church, youth group teacher and distributing food boxes. She plans to attend Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and transfer to Lincoln Memorial University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in education. She plans to be a teacher in Harlan. She is the daughter of David and Diane Overbay, of Baxter.