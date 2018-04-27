Police searching for missing woman

Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan is asking the public for assistance with a missing person investigation.

On Sept. 8, 2017, Kentucky State Police Trooper Andy Soltess began a missing person investigation that was reported to KSP Post 10 Harlan. The missing person was reported to live at 60 Price Lane in the Closplint community of Harlan County, located off KY 38.

Andrea Marcella Ledford (aka Andrea Marcella Stewart), 34, of Closplint, was reported missing by a family member. Preliminary investigation indicated that family members had not seen her for approximately three or four months before reporting her missing. During the investigation, Soltess has interviewed multiple people in attempts to locate Ledford. At this time, it is unknown what she was wearing or any possible locations.

The residence Ledford was living in was vacant when Soltess arrived and he was unable to tell if she had taken anything with her. Ledford has been missing for seven months with no new leads or possible whereabouts.

Ledford is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131. The case is still under investigation by Soltess.