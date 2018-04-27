Voting by absentee ballot

Those who qualify for an absentee ballot will soon be able to submit their vote for the May primary election.

Harlan County Clerk Donna Hoskins explained how absentee voting machines will operate this election.

“Absentee machine voting will be open May, 1, at 9 a.m.,” Hoskins said. “If you meet the qualifications, you can come and vote 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday, May 19, from 9 a.m. until noon.”

According to Hoskins, the Harlan County Clerk’s Office is now taking applications for mail-in absentee ballots.

“We have sent out 33 ballots so far,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins said if anybody has a question concerning where voting for their precinct will take place, contact the Harlan County Clerk’s Office.

According to the Kentucky State Board of Elections website at https://elect.ky.gov/Voters/Pages/Absentee-Voting.aspx requirements for a mail-in ballot are: Advanced in age, disabled, or ill; military personnel, their dependents, or overseas citizens; a student who temporarily resides outside the county; a voter who temporarily resides outside of Kentucky and who maintains eligibility to vote in Kentucky, such as a “snowbird.”; incarcerated, but not yet convicted of a crime; prevented from voting in person at the polls on Election Day and from casting an in-person absentee ballot in the county clerk’s office on all days in-person absentee voting is conducted because of his or her employment location.

Requirements to cast an in-person absentee ballot are: Out of the county on election day; advanced in age, disabled, or ill; military, their dependents, or an overseas citizen; military personnel confined to base and learn of your confinement within seven days or less of an election; student or resident who temporarily resides outside of the county; voter or the spouse of a voter who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization on Election Day; pregnant woman in third trimester.

You also qualify if you are one the following: Precinct election officer appointed to serve in precinct other than his own; alternate precinct election officer; County Board of Elections’ members; County Board of Elections’ staff; deputy county clerk; State Board of Elections’ staff.

“I hope we have a great turnout,” Hoskins said. “This is the first election in 18 months, and county offices are on the ballot.”

For more information, contact the Harlan County Clerk’s Office at 606-573-3636.