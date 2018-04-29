Being content in God

Is it possible to have unconditional happiness? My first thought is no. We all have moments of sadness, fear, worry, and heartache. How then is it possible to be joyful during these times? My heart, however, questions my mind.

Philippians 4:11 King James Version (KJV)

11 Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.

The Bible tells us to be content in whatever state that we are in. Therefore, if God has instructed us to do this, then it is possible. Friends, I am convinced that we cause the majority of our heartaches because of our limited beliefs. How often do we put conditions on our happiness? We only want to be happy on certain days of the week, and only if everything is going great in our lives. I remember thinking, if only God would heal my body, then I could be happy. When He healed me, however, I found another reason to be fearful and miserable.

My problem is not actually my circumstances. It is my thoughts about my circumstances. Therefore, if I change my thoughts then I can change my circumstances.

God is always in control. Worrying and resisting the pain doesn’t lessen it. All it does is weaken us. I have found if I will embrace my trials and search for the lesson that God wants to teach me, then I can still be joyful in the pain. Why? Because I am accepting the trial—instead of rejecting it. Each one is for my benefit. When I can walk by faith, fully trusting God to help me with my heartaches, then I am able to embrace the gift God wants to give me.

In order to receive a new blessing of God, sometimes we have to be willing for things to change. The change can be scary. Our fear is what causes us to resist. During these times, however, we just need to trust God to do what is best for us. He loves us and only wants what is best for us. God can see the bigger picture. He knows how it will all work out. All we can see is what is right before us. We can’t see how He works out of our sight. When fear comes upon us, we usually just accept it. Somehow fear has become comfortable to us. The opposite of fear is faith. Just because we fear something doesn’t stop it from happening. It just steals our joy of the moment.

I want to be joyful and loving in all situations. Even through the hard times because I know the blessing of overcoming the trial is greater than the pain. God’s plan for me and my life is greater than anything that my mind can even imagine. He is the potter and I am the clay. Today, I want to stop resisting and allow Him to mold me into the person He wants me to be.

Right now, I am breathing without understanding how it is really happening. I don’t have to think about it. It just happens. We are on a planet in space just floating in the air. When I truly start thinking about the power of God and how many things He does for me daily, then I realize He has all power. And this all-powerful, all-wise God who created Heaven and Earth and everything in it loves us. In that knowledge, I am completely content.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author and inspirational speaker. She helps others to develop the mindset to overcome their circumstances. Her recent book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA Book of the Year Award in Christian Living. She lives in New Tazewell with her husband and kids. For more information about her books or to schedule her for your event, email her at candidasullivan@yahoo.com.