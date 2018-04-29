Lady Dragons rout Shelby Valley

Playing their first game in 10 days, the Harlan Lady Dragons got off to a slow start offensively on Friday against visiting Shelby Valley before exploding for eight runs in the sixth inning to win 10-0.

“We were a little rusty at the plate, only playing one game in the last two weeks,” Harlan coach David Overbay said. “We finally started getting our timing down and hit the ball hard. The girls played a great game defensively.”

Pitching was also a strength once agains as senior Ashley Overbay hurled a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks in posting her fifth shutout of the season.

Savanna Smith led Harlan at the plate with a double and single. Haven Saylor singled twice. AnnMarie Bianchi added a triple. Overbay and Peyton Bennett contributed one single each.

Harlan took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Smith singled, stole second, moved to third on Bennett’s ground out and scored on an errant pickoff throw to third. Hannah Jones walked to start the third inning, moved to third on a hit by Saylor and scored on Overbay’s single.

Bennett singled to start the sixth inning and scored on Bianchi’s triple. Bianchi came on a passed ball. Jones reached first on a dropped third straight, then Saylor singled and Kaitlyn Cornett was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Overbay and Jayda Young each walked to force in runs. Smith followed with a three-run double, then scored on Bennett’s single to end the game.

Little broke up Overbay’s perfect game with a single in the fifth inning.

Harlan’s game scheduled for Monday against Knox Central was canceled. The Lady Dragons play at Bell County on Wednesday.

———

Shelby Valley 000 000 — 0 1 2

Harlan 011 008 — 10 7 0

Napier and Hall; Overbay and Cornett. WP — Overbay (8-3). LP — Napier.