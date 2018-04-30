3-year-old dies in fire

A 3-year-old boy died during a structure fire on Saturday, after which the child’s aunt was charged with manslaughter.

Amanda Brock, 37, of Coldiron, was arrested on Saturday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jake Spurlock.

According to a press release, at 8:48 p.m. on Saturday Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a call of a structure fire on 206 Abe Lane in the Coldiron community. When firefighters along with KSP troopers arrived at the scene, they were told a 3-year-old boy was still inside the residence. Preliminary investigation indicates Brock, the home owner, allegedly left her 11-year-old son home to watch her 3-year-old nephew while she was gone to watch go-cart races in Letcher County. While Brock was gone, the residence caught on fire and the 11-year-old ran to a neighbor’s house for help. When neighbors arrived at the residence, it was totally engulfed with fire and smoke. Brock was the caretaker of the deceased 3-year-old. The Harlan County Coroner was notified and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

According to the citation, the 3-year-old boy was located deceased inside the residence by fire rescue workers.

The release states the body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and cause of death. At this time, the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

The Kentucky State Police arson investigator, Sunshine Fire Department, Wallins Fire Department, Harlan County Emergency Management, Trans-Star Ambulance and Harlan County Coroner Jim Rich assisted at the scene.

Brock was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and first-degree wanton endangerment. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $100,000 full cash bond.

The case is under investigation by KSP Det. Rodney Sturgill.