Local martial artists win at national championship

Photo submitted

On April 14, students from Howard Family Martial Arts competed in the Midwest Brazilian Jiu-jitsu National Championship held in Louisville. Brazilian Jiu-jitsu is a martial art that uses grappling, throwing, joint locks and chokes to cause their opponent to submit. The following students placed at the nationals: Hayden Johnson, third place; Shawna Now, first place; Hannah Foster, first place; and Tyler Hensley, third place. “I am so very proud of these students.They were great representatives of our school and Harlan County,” said instructor Daniel Howard.