April 30, 2018

Photo submitted

On April 14, students from Howard Family Martial Arts competed in the Midwest Brazilian Jiu-jitsu National Championship held in Louisville. Brazilian Jiu-jitsu is a martial art that uses grappling, throwing, joint locks and chokes to cause their opponent to submit. The following students placed at the nationals: Hayden Johnson, third place; Shawna Now, first place; Hannah Foster, first place; and Tyler Hensley, third place. “I am so very proud of these students.They were great representatives of our school and Harlan County,” said instructor Daniel Howard.

Local martial artists win at national championship

By Staff Reports

Published 10:45 am Monday, April 30, 2018

