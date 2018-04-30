Local Sports

Blakley tosses 1-hitter as Redskins defeat Harlan

Brayden Blakley pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks as Cumberland rolled to an 11-0 win at Harlan in middle school baseball action Friday.

Blakley also led Cumberland at the plate with two triples and a single. Nathan Shepherd added a double and two singles. Jaedyn Gist had a double. Evan Bowling added a single for the 10-1 Redskins.

Cumberland suffered its first loss, falling 15-5 to Bell County.

Andrew Roark had a single for Harlan. Evan Browning pitched for the Dragons, striking out seven and walking five.

———

New Harlan lost a 15-11 slugfest to Leslie County on Friday.

Cullen Whitaker led an 11-hit attack with three doubles. Isaac Kelly and Samuel Henson added two singles each. Thomas Jordan had a double. Noah Brewer, Caleb Brewer and Tristan Cooper added one single each.

Caleb Brewer, Jordan, Cooper, Henson and Kelly shared mound duty.

^^^

Lady Patriots sweep Harlan in doubleheader

New Harlan swept a doubleheader from Harlan in middle school softball action, winning 14-4 and 14-11.

Hailey Austin led the Lady Patriots with two singles in the opening game. Ashton Wilson added a double. Kassidy Engle contributed a single.

Rylie Maggard earned the win on the mound with five strikeouts and five walks.

Mallory McNiel had a single for Harlan. Reagan Farmer pitched for the Lady Dragons.

Hailey Mabes doubled for New Harlan in the second game. Austin, Maggard and Cianna Martinez added one single each.

Austin pitched one inning and Maggard pitched the final three.

Farmer, Reagan Jones and Carly Thomas pitched for Harlan.

^^^

Huff powers Reds to victory over Yankees

Led by Maddox Huff with two doubles and a single, the Russell Alred Law Office Reds overpowered the Doss Fuelco Yankees 13-6 in Harlan Little League action.

Darren Aled and Will Cassim each had two singles for the Reds. Jared Moore, Colin Lay and Cameron Hawkins added one single each.

Daven Johnson earned the win on the mound. Jared Moore pitched the final inning.

Luke Luttrell had two singles for the Yankees. Jake Brewer had a double. Brayden Morris and Tucker Sullivan added one single each.

The Yankees overpowered the Home Federal Giants 22-5 as Brewer pounded out four hits, including two inside-the-park homers, along with a triple and single. Morris had an inside-the-park homer and single. Gunnar Johnson singled three times. Chris Rouse and Luttrell each had a double and single. Sullivan singled twice. Landon Myers added one single.

Brewer struck out six and allowed four hits in three innings to earn the win. Luttrell pitched one inning.

Nate Montanaro and Dallas Sergent had doubles for the Giants. Vince Smith and Jayce Brown contributed singles.

^^^

Giants roll past Braves in Harlan Little League

Six pitchers teamed on a one-hitter as the Home Federal Giants defeated the VIP Braves 18-6 in Harlan Little League action Friday.

Nate Montanaro led the Giants at the plate with three doubles. Vince Smith added a double. Brennan Blevins contributed a single. Montanaro and Smith each drove in three runs.

Wyatt Hensley, Smith, Blevins, Colby Shepherd, Sawyer Hensley and Jace Brown shared mound duty.

Chance Sturgill led the Braves with a single.