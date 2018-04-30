Miss Southeast crowned

Courtesy of SKCTC

McKensi Johnson was crowned Miss Southeast 2018 at the annual pageant, hosted last month by the SKCTC Cumberland campus. Nine students representing the various SKCTC campuses competed in the event. McKensi, the daughter of Louann and Reno Johnson, of Cumberland, received a $1,000 scholarship and will represent the college as a queen candidate at the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville in May. Summer Bailey, of Pineville, was named first runner-up and won the Talent Award, while Leah Evans, of Harlan, was second runner-up. Olivia Dixon, of Harlan, won Miss Congeniality. Pictured are, from left: Dixon, Evans, Johnson, Bailey and last year’s winner, Megan Lawson.