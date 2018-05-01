Dragons battle back to defeat Bell

Down 7-1 in the fifth inning and heading for their 10th loss in 11 games, the Harlan Green Dragons may have saved their season with a seven-run explosion that propelled them to a 12-7 win Monday over visiting Bell County in the opening game of a district doubleheader.

Harlan turned the game with a small ball, base-running attack that coach Cory Estep has been preaching in his two years on the job. The Dragons had two bunt singles that seemed to fluster the Bobcats, leading to four errors in the inning.

“I’m proud of our resiliency. I wanted to get back to the way we play ball, and I thought we did that tonight,” Estep said. “We’re trying put pressure on people. Once it happens it’s a snowball effect, either in our favor or theirs. Tonight it was in our favor.”

After giving up six runs in the first inning, Harlan junior Will Varner found the command that he had lost of late, allowing only one run over the final 4 1/3 innings on the mound. Varner struck out 10 and walked three in 6 1/3 innings before reaching the pitch limit. Senior Tyler Carmical recorded the final two outs.

“We’ve been making some adjustments with mechanics, and it’s starting to pay off,” Estep said. “He was falling off, but we’ve tried to fix that and get him back to where he was last year.”

Junior catcher Josh Knuckles led Harlan’s nine-hit attack with a double and two singles. Carmical and Jacob McCurry each singled twice. Varner and Jeremiah Mills had one single each.

Chandler Mink led the Bobcats with three singles. Jacob Wombles singled twice and Jason Jones singled once.

———

Bell County 420 100 0 — 7 6 8

Harlan 010 074 x — 12 9 6

Estes, Collett (6) and Wombles; Varney, Carmical (7) and Knuckles. WP — Varner (2-2). LP — Estes.