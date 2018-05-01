Man sentenced to 2 years in prison

A man was sentenced to a total of two years in prison on charges including felony DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

Joey Lewis, 36, appeared in front of Harlan Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson on April 18 for sentencing. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathon Lee handled the case for the state.

According to the final judgment order, Lewis entered pleas of guilty in Harlan Circuit Court on March 15 to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (fourth or subsequent offense within five years), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, no operators’/moped license, license to be in possession and failure to or improper signal.

Lewis was sentenced on charges contained in an indictment stemming from his arrest on June 6, 2016.

According to the citation issued at the time of his arrest by Harlan City Police officer Tyler Hensley, Lewis failed to give a turn signal on U.S. 421 turning on to KY 38. He failed roadside sobriety tests, could not produce a license, registration or insurance card. A small plastic bag containing a small oval pill was located under the driver’s seat. Lewis was read implied consent at Harlan ARH Hospital and consented to all requested tests.

The final judgment order shows Hendrickson sentenced Lewis to a total of two years in prison, $175 in fines and revoked his driver’s license for a mandatory minimum of 60 days. The sentence is to run concurrently with Lewis’ sentence in another criminal action.

Lewis was remanded into custody to begin his sentence.