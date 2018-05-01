Nease wins showdown in district clash

A victim of hard luck through much of his senior season, Harlan County right-hander Cameron Nease picked an opportune time to break through for his first win as he pitched a complete game in the Bears’ 4-2 victory Tuesday over visiting Middlesboro in the first game of a district doubleheader.

Nease struck out three and walked only one as he made the Jackets put the ball in play, working around seven hits. Sophomore left fielder Justin Brown and senior right fielder Cameron Carmical each ran down line drives to help keep the Bears on top.

The Bears got most of their offensive production from the top of the order as Benjamin Lewis had two doubles and Devon Rodrigues, in the leadoff spot, had a double and single. Hunter Goodwin also had a double and single, while Nease, Carmical and Tyler Casolari contributed one single each.

Jacob Mike and Chris Callihan led the Jackets with two singles each. Josh Arnold, Brad Short and Brandon Helton contributed one single each.

Senior right-hander Tyler McCullough, the Jackets’ ace for four years, gave up nine hits in a complete-game effort as he struck out three and walked none.

Middlesboro scored first as Collier Elkins was safe on an error to open the game and came home on Mike’s single.

The Bears broke through in the third inning as Rodrigues and Lewis had back-to-back doubles with one out and Carmical followed with a two-out infield single as he beat Arnold, the first baseman, to the bag to allow Lewis to hustle around from second to score the go-ahead run.

Lewis doubled again in the fifth inning and scoed on Carmical’s hit for a 3-1 lead.

Middlesboro answered in the sixth as Callihan led off with a single, took third on an errant pickoff throw and scored on Arnold’s sacrifice fly.

Goodwin singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth, moved up on Will Scott’s bunt and scored on Casolari’s single.

Nease gave up a leadoff single in the seventh but retired the next three Jackets to end the game.

———

Middlesboro 100 001 0 — 2 7 1

Harlan County 002 011 x — 4 9 3

McCullough and Ausmus; Nease and Casolari. WP — Nease (1-2). LP — McCullough.