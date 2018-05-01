Scholarship run planned at JACES

Harlan County seems to love a good run with another 5k planned – the First Annual Love Your Public Schools 5K is set to take off on May 14.

According to a press release, the event is intended to help with Harlan County Education Association scholarships for Harlan County High School students. The Harlan County Education Association is a local chapter of the Kentucky Education Association.

According to Harlan County Education Association Secretary/Treasurer Minnie Bailey, the event is for anybody who wishes to participate.

“We’re trying to get the word out about the importance of public education,” Bailey said. “Last year we were able to give one student a $500 scholarship, and we thought we’d have this race and maybe we can do more than just one scholarship.”

Participants of all ages are encouraged to register early for the race. The event will take place at James A. Cawood Elementary School.

The 5k is open to all ages, with divisions ranging from pre-teen to senior citizens.

The release states the 5k will offer several age divisions, providing competition opportunities for everyone. Gold, silver, and bronze medals will be awarded in the following categories: under 13, teens, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, over 60, and special recognition.

Registration is $25 for an individual and includes a t-shirt, water bottle, and refreshments. To register for the event, go to https://hceaky.eventbrite.com or click the link on the “Harlan County Education Association” Facebook page. The registration fee for teams of five or more will be $20 per person.

Participants may also register the day of the race at 5 p.m. at JACES Elementary School with the 5k kicking off at 6 p.m.

Things are already looking good as far as participation is concerned.

“We’ve already had a second-grader register, we’ve got a fifth-grader that’s already registered and we’ve got a 50-something who’s registered as well,” Bailey said. “Hopefully, it’s going to be a good turnout.”