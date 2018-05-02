Harlan Middle School visits Washington, D.C.

Harlan Middle School students recently visited Washington, D.C. where students had the opportunity visit the sights and sounds of our nation’s capitol. Superintendent C.D. Morton and teacher Tara Posey chaperoned students.

Over the course of the visit, students had the opportunity to visit the White House, official residence and principal workplace of the president of the United States. At the United States Holocaust Museum, participants had the chance to see more than 900 artifacts, film footage and eyewitness testimony marking the worlds greatest genocide.

The tour also included stops at the Marin Luther King Jr. National Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Korean Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, World War II Memorial, Washington Monument, and Union Station.

Additionally, students attended an NBA game between the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks and were taken on a tour of the United States Capitol Building where they were able to visit the Rotunda and see Constantino Brumidi’s “The Apotheosis of Washington” spectacular painting on full display of the rotunda ceiling. The National Statuary Hall Collection hosted an expansive collection of statues donated by each state.

Stops at the Smithsonian Institute Museums, Ford Theater, and Arlington National Cemetery were also conducted.