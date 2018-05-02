Lady Bears mark Senior Night with win

Eight Lady Bears recorded hits as Harlan County celebrated Senior Night with a 9-2 win Wednesday over visiting Letcher Central.

Hannah Johnson, a sophomore third baseman, led a 12-hit attack for the Lady Bears with three singles in four at bats. Destinee Jenkins and Emily Long each added two singles. Kacie Russell had a double. Nikki Creech, Lainey Cox, Emily Collett and T.C. Somersall each contributed one hit.

Jenkins and Russell teamed on a two-hitter with Jenkins striking out five and walking two in five-plus innings to earn the win. Russell pitched two perfect innings with a strikeout.

Harlan County took 1-0 lead in the third inning as Jenkins singled and courtesy runner Destiny Clark came home on Russell’s double to center.

Letcher scored twice in the fourth inning without the benefit of a hit. Abigail McDougal was hit by a pitch and Makaya Whitt walked. Megan Combs drove in a run with a ground out, and the Lady Cougars took the lead on a double steal.

The Lady Cougars’ defense disintegrated in the bottom of the fourth as four errors led to six runs. Johnson, Long and Cox had successive two-out hits after the errors with Cox driving in the final two runs of the inning.

Creech singled in the fifth inning and scored on Jenkins’ hit for an 8-2 lead.

Johnson singled in the sixth inning and scored the final run on Collett’s two-out hit.

The 10-6 Lady Bears return to action Friday and Saturday in the Mountain Softball Leader Classic at Hazard.

———

Letcher Central 000 200 0 — 2 2 6

Harlan County 001 611 x — 9 12 2

Anderson, Meade (5) ad McDougal; Jenkins, Russell (6) and Long. WP — Jenkins (10-6). LP — Anderson.