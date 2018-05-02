Overbay throws two-hit shutout against Bell County

A big second inning for the Harlan softball team sealed the deal on Wednesday when they traveled to Bell County for a district clash. The Lady Dragons racked up nine runs in the second en route to a 15-0 victory in four innings.

“We’ve played well defensively. The girls worked hard,” said Harlan coach David Overbay. “With all the rain, we’ve missed quite a few games. It’s been hard to get back in the groove, but we hit the ball well tonight.”

Senior Ashley Overbay performed well inside the circle throwing a complete-game shutout. She allowed only two hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

“Ashley threw well. That one long inning kind of got her out of rhythm a little bit, but she pitched well,” said Overbay. “The last three games, the defense played well behind her. It’s been a total team effort.”

At the plate, Haven Saylor and Overbay paced the team with both scoring three runs. Saylor reached on two walks and was hit by a pitch once. Overbay tallied one hit and one RBI.

Kaytlin Cornett, Savanna Smith and AnnMarie Bianchi scored twice during the game.

For Bell County, Makaya Baker filled in on the mound for the injured Amber Lawson. She was credited with the loss allowing 10 runs on three hits, six walks and two hit-by-pitches. She also had one strikeout during her 1 1/3 innings of work.

Baker and Makenzie Griffin tallied the only two hits for the Lady Cats — both singles. Kayleigh Saylor and Baylee Allen each reached on walks.

“(There was a) lack of effort. I felt that was a big thing,” said Bell County coach Jimmy Campbell. “They just showed up to play. We knew Harlan Independent…had a nice ball club, and they came to play.”

Harlan jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first after an RBI single by Overbay and an error that allowed the senior to cross home plate.

Things started to get rough for the Lady Cats in the second with the Lady Dragons going on a nine-run rally. The first three runs of the inning came from bases-loaded walks to give Harlan a 5-0 lead.

A two-run RBI single by Smith increased the lead to 7-0. Overbay, Smith and Jayda Young scored the next three runs on passed balls to balloon the lead to 10-0. Bianchi scored on a single from Katlyn Burkhart to give the Lady Dragons an 11-0 lead after three.

Bell County was able to hold Harlan scoreless in the third before runs by Hannah Jones, Cornett, Overbay and Smith secured the 15-run victory in the fourth inning.

Up Next

Bell County (6-10) will travel to Pineville (0-7) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Harlan (10-3) returns to action at 6 p.m. on Friday when they travel to Williamsburg (7-8).

Reach Anthony Cloud at 606-302-9090 or on Twitter @AnthonyCloudMDN