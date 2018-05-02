Owens shuts out Lady Bears

Brianda Owens dominated on the mound and Emma Hurd supplied the power as Clay County coasted to an 8-0 win on Tuesday at Harlan County.

Owens pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks as she never allowed more than HCHS base runner at a time.

Hurd, the leadoff hitter for the 15-0 Lady Tigers, had a home run and single. Maddie Frazier added a double and two singles. Owens had a double and Jordan Boley contributed a single.

Nikki Creech, Kacie Russell, Hannah Johnson and Regan Caudill each had singles for the Lady Bears.

Clay County batted around in the first inning and scored three runs despite having only one hit as the Lady Tigers capitalized on four errors. Frazier and Owens each had RBI doubles in a four-run fourth inning.

Harlan County (8-5) plays host to Letcher Central on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with Senior Night festivities set for 5 p.m.

———

Clay County 300 401 0 — 8 7 2

Harlan County 000 000 0 — 0 4 6

Owens and Smith, Jenkins, K. Creech (6) and Long. WP — Owens. LP — Jenkins (8-5).