Southeast graduation set Friday at HCHS

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College will hold graduation ceremonies at 6 p.m. on May 4 at Harlan County High School.

A total of 680 students will receive 807 credentials. Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Associate in Applied Science degrees will be awarded along with diplomas and certificates.

Chad Scott will serve as the student speaker.

“We are extremely proud of our graduates,” says Southeast President Dr. Vic Adams. “Many of them have made sacrifices and overcome challenges to reach this point. They are all success stories!”

SKCTC graduation is open to the public.