Summer flea blues

With spring in the air everything is turning green ah spring has sprung. With the season comes lush green lawns, leafing of the trees, and blooming flowers. Under the lush green lawn and every bush lurks the fleas of summer. The flea summer blues await your pet and now is the time to think about flea protection, before your pet becomes the all-inclusive vacation spot for fleas and ticks. Hobo the Wonder Dog has a few tips for keeping you and your pet flea free this summer.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure — and flea and tick prevention are no exception. The home or indoor space can become infested with fleas quickly and can be expensive to treat. First make sure all pets are part of your flea and tick prevention plan and are adequately protected. At first sight of a flea in the home steam clean carpets and wash bedding with hot soapy water. Be diligent and continue to monitor both the home environment and your pet.

Flea control is not complete without an outdoor environment plan. I sleep better with non-toxic nematodes. Nematodes are tiny worms that feed on the flea larvae. I prefer non-chemical solutions when it comes to pest control and pets. There are other options from sprays and pelleted insecticides that offer effective control. I understand pyriproxyfen is more stable and an effective pesticide / insect growth regulator for use in our area. Always follow label instructions, use good judgment, when applying chemical controls in or around your home. It is always a good idea to check with the Environmental Protection Agency or your local agriculture extension agent when selecting the right product for your area, pets, and family.

Recently, Hobo’s veterinarians suggested a new flea and tick product called Credelio™(lotilaner). Credelio™ is new to the market and touts promising results for flea and tick control. I have a healthy respect and curiosity for new medications brought to market. Hobo the Wonder Dog has been taking NexGard® (afoxolaner) since our first veterinarian visit with great results. Hobo’s trusty sidekick Skyler has a hypersensitivity to oral flea and tick mediations, so we trust Seresto® collar for her flea and tick protection. Which product is right for your pet? Choosing the best options for you should include Fido’s veterinarian.

Over the past few years we have seen new drugs come to market only to be issued warnings later of reported side effects and deaths. Choosing the right parasite defense program for your family should always include your veterinarian. To be complete, your program should include your pet’s immediate outdoor spaces. Hobo the Wonder Dog travels, hikes, and is exposed to extreme environments where parasite protection is a must. I trust and rely on recommendations of Hobo’s veterinarians and a little due diligent research before making decisions concerning his environment and health.

Don’t hesitate — make sure your pets are protected and lets not sing the flea summer blues.

Life is better with a flea free dog — woof!

