Farmers Market returning

The next season for the Harlan County Farmers Market is scheduled to kick off on June 9 and run through Oct. 20.

According to Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington, the Harlan County Farmers Market was conceived to provide locally grown produce and Appalachian crafts. The market is certified by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and is a member of the Kentucky Proud and Appalachia Proud programs.

This is not the first season for the Harlan County Farmers Market.

A previous article states the plan for the market was put together by Harlan County Farmers Market Board President and Market Manager Woody Hartlove, Harlan County Extension Agent Jeremy Williams, Pennington and Pine Mountain Settlement School Assistant Director Preston Jones in late September of 2016.

The Harlan County Farmers Market will be located in the Harlan Center parking lot, across from Harlan City Hall. The market will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Saturday during the months of operation.

Pennington said it is hoped the Harlan County Farmers Market will eventually expand to having multiple locations throughout the county, be open during the week and throughout the year.

In a tip of the hat to Harlan County’s coal history, the market will operate using Harlan County Farmers Market scrip, similar to the scrip used in the coal camp company stores. Scrip can be obtained at the market’s “scrip exchange.” Scrip can be purchased with debit/credit cards, checks or cash. In addition to all major credit cards, the Harlan County Farmers Market will also accept SNAP benefits.

For more information, call 606-573-4156.