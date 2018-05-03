Green Hills reading night

Photos submitted

Green Hills Elementary School recently held a reading night to promote literacy in the school. The theme was “A Minion Reasons to Read!” Students participated in various craft activities in which they made Minions out of Twinkies, and used paper and other materials to design their own. In addition, students received their own Minion books to take home and read. Students and staff alike had a wonderful time reading, creating and laughing.

Photos submitted

Green Hills Elementary School recently held a reading night to promote literacy in the school. The theme was “A Minion Reasons to Read!” Students participated in various craft activities in which they made Minions out of Twinkies, and used paper and other materials to design their own. In addition, students received their own Minion books to take home and read. Students and staff alike had a wonderful time reading, creating and laughing.

Photos submitted

Green Hills Elementary School recently held a reading night to promote literacy in the school. The theme was “A Minion Reasons to Read!” Students participated in various craft activities in which they made Minions out of Twinkies, and used paper and other materials to design their own. In addition, students received their own Minion books to take home and read. Students and staff alike had a wonderful time reading, creating and laughing.