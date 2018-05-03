Juvenile arrested at elementary school

A juvenile was arrested at Black Mountain Elementary School on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threatening after allegedly making threats on social media.

A press release from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office states the sheriff’s office was contacted by school officials concerning a threat that was allegedly made by a student at Black Mountain Elementary School. “The sheriff’s office takes these complaints seriously and is working closely with school officials to handle this complaint,” it said.

According to a statement on the Harlan County Public Schools Facebook page, the juvenile student was taken into custody at Black Mountain Elementary School for an apparent social media threat. Students alerted school authorities after seeing a post that was perceived as a vague threat. The threat was not specific and did not target any particular school. Principal Bonnie Lefevers immediately notified the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the arrest followed quickly thereafter.

The Harlan County Public Schools statement added that there is “no danger to any student at any school.” Superintendent Brent Roark commended the students who reported the social media post and for the prompt and quick action of school staff and sheriff’s office personnel. He emphasized that the Harlan County School District will continue to take any and all threats seriously and act upon them immediately. Roark and school personnel have previously encouraged all students to report any threats immediately. He noted that the students responded appropriately and as they have been encouraged to do.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. The court designated worker was contacted and the juvenile was lodged in the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office press release additionally states, “The safety of our children is our highest priority and all possible actions will be taken to ensure their safety. The sheriff’s office will continue to work closely with school officials to ensure safety and security at schools.”

The case remains under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.