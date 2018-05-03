Local Sports

Casolari tosses 2-hitter as Yankees defeat Mets

Brayden Casolari pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and only one walk as the Yankees coasted past the Mets 19-1 in Tri-City Little League action last week.

Shawn Carroll led the Yankees’ offense with a double and single. Aiden Craig, Christian Maggard and Cruz Galloway added two singles each. Alex Creech had a double.

Jesse Franks and Jayden Sexton each had singles for the Mets.

The Yankees rolled to a 15-2 win over the Braves as Creech and Peyton Jackson teamed on a two-hitter with Creech striking out five and walking none in two hitless innings while Jackson fanned five and walked two in two innings.

Sedrick Washington led the Yankees’ offense with an inside-the-park homer and two singles. Creech had two doubles. Jackson singled twice. Braxton Bowen added a double. Maggard, Zayden Casolari and Brayden Casolari contributed one single each.

Steven Childers had a double for the Braves. Josh Duckworth added a single.

^^^

Montanaro, Blevins combine for 1-hitter as Giants claim win

Nate Montanaro and Brennan Blevins teamed on a two-hitter as the Home Federal Giants coasted past the Russell Alred Law Office Reds 15-4 in Harlan Little League action Saturday.

Montanaro struck out eight and walked seven in 3 1/3 innings on the mound. Blevins recorded the final five, striking out two and walking five.

Montanaro and Vincent Smith led the GIants on offense with triples and four runs scored each. Smith drove in three runs and Montanaro drove in two.

Will Cassim had a triple and Daven Johnson added a double for the Reds. Cassim, Huff and Bryant shared mound duty.

^^^

Blevins, Smith lead Giants to a victory over Yankees

Brennan Blevins pitched a complete game, striking out four and walking four, as the Home Federal GIants improved to 5-1 on the season with an 11-6 win over the Doss Fuelco Yankees in Harlan Little League action Monday.

Vincent Smith led the Giants on offense with a triple, double and single. Nate Montanaro had a double and single. Jace Brown and Colby Shepherd had one single each.

Gunner Johnson led the Yankees with a triple, double and single. Brayden Morris and Luke Luttrell had two singles each. Chris Rouse added a double. Joe Hoskins, Jake Brewer and Tucker Hatmaker contributed one single each.