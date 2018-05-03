Every single American knows, is related to, or happens to be, an older American — and May is the month to celebrate these well-deserving folks during Older Americans Month.

The Older Americans Month website at https://oam.acl.gov/index.html states every May, the Administration on Aging, part of the Administration for Community Living, heads up the observance of Older Americans Month. “Engage at Every Age” is the theme for 2018, emphasizing you are never too old (or young) to take part in physical, mental and uplifting activities. Older Americans Month also celebrates older folks making a difference in their communities.

If you are looking for ways to celebrate Older Americans Month, www.leadingage.org has several suggestions, including:

• Interview community members who exemplify what it means to Engage at Every Age. Try for a mix of individuals, such as older public servants, elder rights advocates, back-to-schoolers, or people trying new careers;

• Hold an event celebrating Older Americans Month. This could be a sit-down meal, a networking gathering, or a special program like storytelling;

• Plan a day or half-day gathering for older adults who want to give back. There are numerous options for activities, from picking up litter or gardening in public areas to collecting clothing and food donations for those in need.

The Older Americans Month website explains at the time Older Americans Month was established in 1963, just 17 million living Americans had reached their 65th birthday. Approximately a third of older Americans were living in poverty, with few programs in place to assist them. An April, 1963, meeting between President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens resulted in May being designated “Senior Citizens Month,” the prelude to “Older Americans Month.”