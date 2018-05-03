To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: beth.key@harlandaily.com or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1512 Hwy. 421 South. Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

MAY 4-5

The annual Hwy. 421 YARD SALE will take place May 4-5. For information about setting up locations, visit 421yardsale.com. For information about Village Center Mall set up, call 606-573-2233.

MAY 5

New Freedom Worship Center will have a BENEFIT SINGING at 6 p.m. on May 5 with Arnold, Geneva, Griffey, Russel, Gilbert and more. Pastor Bobby Smith welcomes everyone. For more information, call 606-664-3616 or 606-558-3071.

The annual Christ’s Hands DERBY DASH 5K and 2-Mile Family Run will be held May 5. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m. — beginning and finishing at Christ’s Hands. The first 50 pre-registered participants will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded in four age groups — win, place and show awards will be presented to the winner of the 1.1/4 Mile Derby Mark. At the end of the race, two prize packages will be awarded. For five cans of food or a $5 donations, two names will be entered to win. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter. Registration forms can be found at Christ’s Hands, Core Fitness, Dan Mosley’s office, Harlan Center, PT Pros and on Christ’s Hands website (www.christhandsky.org)

MAY 6

Cumberland Tourism will present The Firecracker GOLF SCRAMBLE on May 6 at Sleepy Hollow Country Club. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. with firecracker start at 2 p.m. All proceeds to to fund the Tri-Cities Annual Fireworks Show. To register or for more information, contact Sleepy Hollow at 606-589-2502 or Cumberland Tourism at 606-589-5812.

MAY 7

The Harlan Musettes will present their 74th annual Spring Awards Concert at 7:30 p.m. on May 7 in the sanctuary of Harlan Baptist Church. Fourteen seniors will be recognized during the concert.

MAY 7-11

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of May 7 includes:

Monday — Comprehensive Care, Cranks, Cawood and Little Creek.

Tuesday — Green Hills Elementary School, Bledsoe, Green Hills Senior Center and Straight Creek.

Wednesday — Pine Mountain, Pine Mountain Settlement School and Big Laurel.

Thursday — Black Mountain Elementary School, Brittains Creek and Dizney and Yocum Creek.

Friday — Sunshine, High Rise Apartments, Evarts Elementary School and Eastbrook.

MAY 8

The Harlan Middle School Choir will present their annual Spring Awards Concert at 7 p.m. on May 8 in the sanctuary of Harlan Baptist Church. Six eighth-graders will be recognized during the concert.

MAY 10, 24

The gardening series, GROWING GROWERS, continues this month with “Harvesting and Post-harvest of Garden Produce.” The series is sponsored by the Harlan County Extension Service, Pine Mountain Settlement School and the Harlan County Farmers Market. The workshop will be held on May 10 at the Harlan County Extension Depot and May 24 at Pine Mountain Settlement School. Both sessions begin at 6 p.m. For more information or to register, call 606-573-4464.

MAY 10

The Harlan County High School SBDM Council will have a regular scheduled meeting at 3:15 p.m. on May 10 in the HCHS Media Center. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and the Kentucky Entrepreneur Network are presenting a program designed for people interested in obtaining an entrepreneurial mindset, based on the book “Who Owns the Ice House” by Clifton Taulbert. Program will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on May 10. Programs will be held on SKCTC’s Harlan campus in building 1, room 103; and the Cumberland campus. Register at www.khic.eventbrite.com. The first 30 to register will receive a free copy of the book. For more information, contact Matt Huffman at 606-213-6696.

MAY 11

The BOYS & GIRLS CLUB Community Dinner and Reverse Raffle will be held from 7-10 p.m. on May 11 at the Harlan Center. For a donation of $100, you and a guest will enjoy a dinner for two, lively entertainment, bid on unique auction items, and win fabulous prizes. Tickets can be purchased from any board member or by calling 606-573-0960. Only 250 tickets will be sold. Free childcare will be provided at the Boys & Girls Club.

MAY 12

The annual Passing for a Purpose CAMP will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 12 at Harlan County High School’s Coal Miners Memorial Stadium for kindergarten- through 12th-grades. The fee is $10 (make check’s payable to: Shekinah Village). To sign up, email eddie.creech@harlankyschools.us or text 606-273-6437 with name age and shirt size. Food and T-shirt will be provided for all campers. Participants need: Shorts, shirt and cleats (if possible) or tennis shoes.

The first BARK FOR LIFE, furry friends helming in the fight against cancer, will begin at 10 a.m. on May 12 at the Harlan Center.

The city of Whitesburg and Appalshop will host MayFest, a street festival of food, music and art celebrating the coming of spring, from 4-9 p.m. on May 12. Downtown restaurants will be serving food, local vendors will offer promotions and wares, and musicians will play on outdoor stages downtown. The following will also be held: Grey Matters 5K, race begins at 9 a.m.; Early Bird Farmer’s Market, 9 to noon; Letcher County Bike Tour, noon; and All Access EKY Film Screening beginning at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Marley Green at 606-633-0108 or marley@appalshop.org.

MAY 11-13

The 18th Annual RAID AT MARTIN’S STATION will be held at Wilderness Road State Park May 11-13 featuring an 18th century Artisan Fair, historical demonstrations, local food vendors and two re-enactment battles at 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on May 12. Admission on Friday and Saturday is $10 per car, and $4 per car on Sunday. For more information, call 276-445-3065 or email the park at wildernessroad@dcr.virginia.gov.

MAY 14

The first annual “Love My Public Schools” 5K will be held May 14 at James A. Cawood Elementary School. Runners/walkers of all ages are encouraged to register early. Those who register early will be guaranteed their choice of T-shirt size. Registration begins at 5 p.m. at the school; race begins at 6 p.m. Several age divisions will offer competition opportunities for everyone, with gold, silver, and bronze medals awarded. Registration is $25 and includes a T-shirt, water bottle and refreshments. To register for the event, go to https://hceaky.eventbrite.com or click the link on the “Harlan County Education Association” Facebook page. Proceeds from the race will benefit scholarships for Harlan County High School students from the Harlan County Education Association.

MAY 14-18

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of May 14 includes:

Monday — Cawood Elementary School, Smith, Three Point and Bob’s Creek.

Tuesday — James A. Cawood Elementary School, Rio Vista/Loyall, Baxter/County Pike and Holy Trinity.

Wednesday — Wallins Elementary School and Pathfork.

Thursday — Holmes Mill, Closplint, Louellen and Hope Center.

Friday — Rosspoint Elementary and Harlan County Christian School.

MAY 15

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet May 15 at David’s Steak House in Corbin. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow. Elections for chapter officers will be held during the meeting. The guest speaker will be state Rep. Robert Goforth. Any retiree (and spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or at kentuckypublicretirees.org. For more information, call 606-877-0079 or 606-260-0490.

MAY 19, 20

Registration is now open for the second annual “Tour De Kingdom Come,” a 36-mile road race which includes the scenic Little Shepherd trail, and first annual “Dash for Cash,” an up hill 2.7 mile time trial, scheduled May 19 and 20. A multi-event discount is offered for registering for both events. If you pre-register for “Tour De Kingdom Come” then you can select “Dash for Cash” time trial event for only $10 more. There will be cash awards for the top finishers in each category. Registration is available bikereg.com.

MAY 19-JUNE 2

Cumberland Tourism will host FISHING THE TRI-CITIES, a two-week virtual tournament, May 19-June 2. Catch a fish in the Tri-City area, take a photo and post it on the event Facebook page or bring to the Cumberland Tourism office. For each day a fish is caught, your name will be entered in a drawing for door prizes (up to 14 entries possible). All entries must be submitted by noon on June 1. Prizes will be awarded and a cookout held at 1 p.m. on June 2 at the Benham Park Shelter. All proceeds will go toward Cumberland’s fireworks show. For more information, including requirements, contact Cumberland Tourism.

MAY 19

Community Day for POKEMON GO will be held from 2-5 p.m. on May 19 in downtown Harlan.

STORYTELLING IN THE MOUNTAINS, an evening of stories and ice cream, will begin at 6 p.m. on May 19 at the Harlan County Extension Depot.

MAY 21, 24

Voice of Poke AUDITIONS will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on May 21 and 24 at the Harlan Center. The grand prize is $1,000.

MAY 21-24

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of May 21 includes:

Monday — Sunshine School, Kidz Kampus/Rita’s Day Care, Gray’s Knob Head Start and Verda Head Start.

Tuesday — Harlan Senior Center, Tway and Harlan Health & Rehabilitation.

Wednesday — Good Neighbor Road, Terry’s Fork, Sawbriar/Wallins.

Thursday — Cumberland Elementary School, Tri-Cities Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Putney.

Friday — No run.

MAY 24-27

The 88th Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival will be held May 24-27 in Bell County. All events are family-oriented; many are free and open to the public. For more information, call 606-337-6103 or check out Facebook and Twitter.

MAY 28-31

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of May 28 includes:

Monday — Comprehensive Care, Cranks, Cawood and Little Creek.

Tuesday — Green Hills Elementary School, Bledsoe, Green Hills Senior Center and Straight Creek.

Wednesday — Pine Mountain, Pine Mountain Settlement School and Big Laurel.

Thursday — Black Mountain Elementary School, Brittains Creek and Dizney and Yocum Creek.

MAY 30

KIDS’ FUN DAY will kick off the annual Poke Sallet Festival on May 30 at Huff Park.

MAY 31-JUNE 2

The 63rd annual POKE SALLET FESTIVAL will be held May 31-June 2 in downtown Harlan. If you are interested in being a vendor, call Harlan Center at 606-573-4495 or Judge-Executive Dan Mosley’s office at 606-573-2600.

MAY 31

Harlan Christian Church will sponsor a Poke Sallet FAMILY NIGHT CONCERT from 9-11 p.m. on May 31 in downtown Harlan during the Poke Sallet Festival featuring Sidewalk Prophets.

JUNE 1-2

Harlan County natives and authors Bill J. Looney and Dr. Richard Edwards will be participating in the Poke Sallet Festival on June 1-2. Both will be at the Harlan Center signing and selling their novels which feature Harlan County settings and characters.

JUNE 2

The annual Sue Ford Memorial CAR SHOW will be held during the Poke Sallet Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 2 in downtown Harlan.

The annual ART EXTRAVAGANZA FESTIVAL, hosted by the Cumberland Gap Artists Co-op, will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2 in Cumberland Gap (521 Colwyn Avenue) featuring Appalachian art and crafts from the Tri-State area with food, music and wine tasting by the Seven Springs Winery. No charge for admission. Everyone is welcome.

“Love Makes A Home: The Life of Rebecca Boone,” a play by Kiesa Kay, will be presented at 8 p.m. on June 9 at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. The play features the acting of Patti Louise Smith, and historically authentic tunes played by renowned old-time fiddler Bruce Greene.

JUNE, 7, 14, 21, 28;

JULY 5, 13

The Harlan Public Library will present their 2018 SUMMER READING PROGRAM beginning June 7 (10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.). This year’s theme is Libraries Rock. There will be music-themed stories and crafts each week — all stories open to all ages. The schedule includes: June 7, Musical Instruments; June 14, Music Around the World; June 21, Sounds of Nature; June 28, Styles; July 5, Science in Music; July 13, finale at 10 a.m. at the Harlan Center.

JUNE 7

The annual Genealogy JAMBOREE and Pioneer Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 7 in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.

JUNE 10, 16

The Harlan Center’s MOUNTAIN MARKET will take place from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. on June 16. If you want to sell at this fun flea market/yard sale/crafting jamboree, call 606-573-449 by June 10 (set up is $10).

JULY 9

Harlan County Schools will offer a workshop for parents on what their student needs to know to be KINDERGARTEN READY on July 9 from 9-10 a.m. or from 5-6 p.m. Parents whose children are applying for early admission based on age are highly encouraged to attend. Any student who is not 5 years old prior to Aug. 1 but whose parent wants them to attend kindergarten, must apply for early admission, pass a kindergarten ready screener and be board approved before they can enter school. All parents of incoming kindergarten students are welcome. You can register for the workshop through Facebook or by calling the district office at 606-573-4330.

