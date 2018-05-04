News Around the State

Auditor finds questionable expenditures in firefighter fund

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s auditor says a review of the state’s fire commission has turned up questionable expenditures from a fund meant to support fire departments.

The report released Thursday by Auditor Mike Harmon questions spending $150,000 for firefighter competitions between 2014 and 2017. It says money went for hotel stays and meals for fire commission employees and entry fees for fire departments.

It says $51,000 went for fire commission employees, honor guards and families of firefighters to attend the National Firefighter Memorial Weekend.

Several lawmakers requested the review of the Kentucky Firefighters Foundation Program Fund. Its funding comes from a surcharge tax on casualty and property insurance premiums paid by Kentuckians. The surcharge generated about $44 million in fiscal year 2016.

The Kentucky Fire Commission says it appreciates the review and strives for a transparent and cost-effective operation to benefit firefighters.

‘The Reverend’ pleads guilty but mentally ill in slaying

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who legally changed his name to “The Reverend” has pleaded guilty to killing his roommate at an assisted living center.

The 38-year-old, formerly known as Robert Allen Reynolds, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder Wednesday. The Bowling Green Daily News reports the plea means The Reverend takes responsibility for intentionally causing the death of 71-year-old Gary Glueck.

Glueck was stabbed with a pen and coat hanger and strangled with an electrical cord at a Scottsville assisted living center in February 2016.

The Reverend was found competent to stand trial in December after a judge heard testimony from two psychiatrists and a detective. One of the psychiatrists retained by The Reverend’s lawyer said The Reverend’s medication was “a significant factor in keeping him on track.”

Universities announce spring commencement ceremonies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville have announced their spring commencement ceremonies.

UK said in a statement that this year’s spring class in the largest in the school’s history. The statement says four separate spring commencements will be held, two on Friday and two on Sunday. More than 3,500 students are expected to participate. Each ceremony will include a student speaker and remarks from UK President Eli Capilouto.

The University of Louisville says it will have two commencement ceremonies on May 12 due to the large number of graduates. The school says more than 3,200 students are expected to get diplomas and 2,000 plan to participate in a graduation ceremony. Both ceremonies will include a student speaker followed by UofL Interim President Greg Postel.