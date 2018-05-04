Phillips honored for civic education work

Jeff Phillips, director of public relations and community education with Harlan County Public Schools, was recently honored by Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

Grimes recognized educators and community leaders for their work to promote civic education and engagement in Kentucky. She held a ceremony at Rupp Arena during the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 and honored an individual from each KHSAA region and a statewide recipient.

Phillips was the finalist for Region 13.

“Right now, teachers and educators are routinely being disrespected by the Governor and members of the General Assembly,” said Grimes. “And while the men and women who make positive impacts in the lives of our young people and inspire their growth are being insulted, at the same time, resources are being cut from education. Today, I expressed to these leaders that they are valued and the work they do is crucial to the future of our Commonwealth. They pour their energy into the success of Kentucky’s youth and deserve not only respect but accolades. Our Civic Education Leadership Award honors their outstanding work.”

The Kentucky Outstanding Civic Education Leadership Award program recognizes teachers, school administrators, legislators and community leaders who have made notable contributions toward promoting or implementing civic learning to prepare students to be active and engaged in their communities.

Eric Sexton, of Edmonton (Region 4), received the 2018 award.

Each regional finalist received a $250 award for their civic education programs.

The Secretary of State’s office’s partners with Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts, which judges the nominations, and Kentucky Department of Education to present this award annually.