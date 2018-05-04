Redskins rout Lee, improve to 14-1

Brayden Blakley pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts and three walks as Cumberland overpowered Lee, Va., 18-0 on Thursday and improved to 14-1 in middle school baseball action.

Jaedyn Gist had an inside-the park homer for the Redskins. Nathan Shepherd contributed a triple, double and single. Patrick Mandrell had a double and single. Nazareth Sanchez, Braydon Burton and Blakley added singles.

Cumberland rolled to a 21-5 win over Pineville on Tuesday.

Shepherd pitched one inning with one strikeout and two walks. Blakley struck out four and walked two in two innings.

Blakley led the Skins with a triple and double. Sanchez added a triple and single. Mandrell and Burton each had a double and single. Gist and Shawn Carroll each contributed two singles. Evan Bowling added a double. Austin Roark had a single.

Cumberland pounded out 12 hits in an 11-8 win over Lee, Va. in earlier action.

Blakley led the Redskins with an inside-the-park homer, along with a double and single. Gist had three singles. Shepherd added a triple and double. Tye Howard singled twice. Sanchez and Roark added one single each.

Gist pitched two innings, striking out two and walking three. Blakley struck out five and walked three in two innings. Shepherd struck out six in two innings.

The Redskins play Harlan on Friday at home.