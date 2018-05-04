Scholarships awarded to local students

More than $30,000 in scholarships were awarded to 21 students from Harlan High School and Harlan County High School Thursday evening during the Harlan County Community Scholarship Banquet.

Held at the Harlan Center, approximately 140 people attended.

Charles Morton, superintendent of Harlan Independent Schools and president of the Harlan County Community Scholarship Fund, emceed the event. He spoke highly of the students, noting “We are honoring Harlan County’s very best.” He also commended the honorees’ parents and grandparents for the roles they have played in a nurturing, guiding and assisting the students along the way.

Morton explained that the selection committee’s work “is no easy task” in choosing the winners because of the excellent students applying for scholarships.

Scholarships awarded included:

Robert E. Frazier Foundation Scholarships: Paul Browning IV, Carmen Cox and Autumn Dunaway, all from Harlan County High School.

Robert E. Frazier Foundation Legacy Scholarships: Emily Eldridge, Destinee Jenkins, Megan McKnight and Grayson Raleigh of Harlan County High School and Bronwyn Haynes of Harlan High School.

Loyall American Legion Post No. 273 Americanism: Lydia Cassim, Harlan High School, and McKaelyn Hatmaker, Harlan County High School.

J. Clark Metcalfe Memorial Scholarship: Breanna Epperson, Harlan County High School.

Harold and Sylvia Tomchin Memorial Education Scholarship: Bradley Burkhart, Harlan County High School.

Fred and Betty Jo Shotton Haas Scholarship: Destinee Jenkins, Harlan County High School.

Tommy Lee Memorial: Taylor Alyssa Jordan, Harlan County High School, and Carlie Hatfield, Harlan High School.

Justin Shackelford Memorial: Jacob McCurry, Harlan High School.

Bianchi Family: Carlie Hatfield, Harlan High School, and Casey Ledford, Harlan County High School.

Harlan County Soil Conservation: Lydia Cassim, Jacob McCurry and Ashley Overbay, Harlan High School, and Chelsey Caldwell, Allison Cook, Carmen Cox, and Emily Perkins, Harlan County High School.

Harlan County Community: Bronwyn Haynes, Harlan High School, and Autumn Dunaway, Breanna Epperson and Ryan Sergent, Harlan County High School.

Also during the banquet, Linda Parsons was honored for her devoted service to the board of directors and the scholarship fund over the past 34 years. She was presented a special award to mark her 34 years of service. Harlan County Attorney Fred Busroe, who serves as a board member, presented the award to Parsons. He noted her devotion to all aspects of the scholarship fund from fundraising to chairing the banquet each year. Parsons has recently stepped down from her position. The audience gave her a standing ovation.