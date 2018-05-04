Woman receives 3 years probation

A Wallins woman was granted probation on a sentence of three years recently in Harlan Circuit Court.

Amber Ellison, 27, appeared in front of Harlan Circuit Court Judge Kent Hendrickson on the Commonwealth’s motion to void pretrial diversion. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathon Lee handled the matter for the state.

According to the final judgment, Ellison entered a plea of guilty on Nov. 2, 2017, to charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs contained in a 2017 indictment. She was granted pre-trial diversion.

The indictment stems from Ellison’s Nov. 9, 2016, arrest on charges including possession of methamphetamine.

According to the citation issued at the time of Ellison’s November arrest by Harlan City Police Sgt. Jeff Owens, Ellison was observed operating a vehicle with a tail light out in the Village Center Mall parking lot. Officers had received complaints of drugs being sold out of the vehicle. Ellison had needle tracks on her arm, and advised police she had recently shot up and had smoked marijuana the morning of her arrest. A search of the vehicle located two clear baggies with a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Owens presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

The final judgment order states Ellison waived a hearing and stipulated to violating the conditions of her pre-trial diversion. Ellison’s pre-trial diversion was revoked.

Hendrickson sentenced Ellison to a total of three years in prison. She was additionally ordered to pay $705.50 in mandatory fines and fees and attend ADE School at Cumberland River Behavioral Center. She was granted probation for a period of three years through drug court until successful completion of Drug Court. Upon completion of Drug Court, Ellison will be under the supervision of the Office of Probation and Parole for the remainder of her probationary period.