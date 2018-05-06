Dragons drop games to Knott, Letcher Central

Harlan suffered a pair of losses to 14th Region opponents last week at home, falling 15-5 to Knott Central on Tuesday and 12-2 to Letcher Central on Friday.

Will Varner, Tyler Carmical, Michael Robinson, Garrett Begley and Ethan Cornett each had singles for the Dragons in the loss to Letcher Central.

Carmical suffered the loss on the mound as he gave up seven runs (three earned) on five hits in 2 2/3 innings. Varner allowed five runs (one earned) in 4 1/3 innings, while striking out four and walking four.

Knott Central scored in five of seven innings, capitalizing on five Harlan errors..

Will Varner had a triple and two singles to lead the Harlan offense. Jacob McCurry, Garrett Begley, Brandon Day and Trevor Pryor added one single each.

Ethan Cornett, a freshman right-hander, suffered the loss as he gave up nine runs (four earned) on eight hits, with six strikeouts and two walks. Josh Knuckles and Begley each allowed three runs.

Harlan’s games scheduled Saturday at home against Pineville and Clay County were canceled. The 4-12 Dragons play host to Barbourville on Monday and Whitley County on Tuesday.

———

Letcher Central 250 120 2 — 12 8 1

Harlan 010 010 0 — 2 5 5

Maggard, Hardin (5), Lebrun (5) and Mason; Carmical, Varner (3) and Burnett. WP — Maggard. LP — Carmical (2-3).

———

Knott Central 322 002 6 — 15 9 2

Harlan 200 201 0 — 5 7 5

Justice, Dameron and Jacobs, Hall (7); Cornett, Knuckles (7), Begley (7) and Knuckles, Burnett (7). WP — Justice. LP — Cornett (0-2). Sv — Dameron.