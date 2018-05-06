Five Wildcats invited to NBA Combine

LEXINGTON (KT) — Five Kentucky players who have declared for the NBA Draft were among the invitees who will attend the draft combine later this month in Chicago.

As expected, Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PJ Washington, Jared Vanderbilt and Hamidou Diallo were invited to attend the five-day event. Wenyen Gabriel wasn’t on the list of invitees. Yahoo Sports released the draft of invitees Friday.

In the latest projection by Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports.com, Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Knox are predicted to be first-round picks. Forgrave has Gilgeous-Alexander as the 11th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets and Knox at No. 16 to the Phoenix Suns.

Knox, Gilgeous-Alexander and Diallo have each signed with an agent, while Washington, Vanderbilt and Gabriel have yet to sign with an agent, leaving the door open for a potential return next season.

The NBA Draft lottery is set for May 15, while the combine will be May 16-20 in Chicago. The NBA Draft is set for June 21 in Brooklyn.