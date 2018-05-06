Green Hills science fair winners announced

The 2018 Green Hills Elementary School Science Fair was held recently. Students in fifth- through eighth-grade participated in the science fair as it was incorporated into the school’s science curriculum.

Each student was required to produce a project display with a journal that documented the scientific exploration of their topics.

The science fair was judged by members of the Harlan County Schools central office staff who used the same criteria as in the annual Harlan County and Regional Science Fairs.

Awards were given for first, second and third place projects for each grade level. Those winners represented Green Hills at the Harlan County Science Fair.

Overall school winners were: First place, Abby Grills, Oobleck; second place, Marissa Cabic, Which grows more mold?; and third, place Serenity Whitehead, How does sugar impact your teeth?.

Individual grade level winners were:

Fifth grade: First place, Shyenne Cantrell, Foamy; Logan Whitehead, A Rheostat; third place, Sarah Boggs, The Sound of Liquid.

Sixth grade: First place, Nick Howard, Temperature and Balloons; second place, Keithan Shepherd, Dissolving Eggs; third place. Erica Curry, Investigating Hot Air.

Seventh grade: First place, Abby Grills, Oobleck; second place, Garrison Huff,What Makes Ice Melt Faster?; third place, Austin Crain, What You Can Make with an RC Car.

Eighth grade: Marissa Cabic, Which grows more mold?; second place, Serenity Whitehead, How does sugar impact your teeth?; third place, Sarah Turner, Tesla Coil.