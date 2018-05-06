Ladies hold church meeting

The Loyall United Methodist Women met at the church fellowship hall for their March meeting.

Barbara Wills called the meeting to order and opened the meeting in prayer.George Ann Lovely read the minutes and gave the treasurer’s report from the February meeting.

In the business meeting the women planned breakfast to be served after Easter Sunrise Service at the church.

The items for the Ann Heck Food Pantry at Harlan United Methodist Church for April were: cake mix, frosting and cooking oil.

George Ann Lovely presented the program, “The Jelly Bean Prayer.”

All the women closed with prayer.

Refreshments were served to Edwina Hudson, Kathy White, Carla Hammons, Johnnie Hagy, Emily Wills, Vickie Gibbs, Susan Welch, Beverly White, Audrey Saylor, George Ann Lovely and hostess Barbara Wills.