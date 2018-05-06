Local Sports

Shepherd tosses 1-hitter as Redskins blank Neon

Nathan Shepherd pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks as visiting Cumberland blanked Fleming-Neon 6-0 in middle school baseball action Saturday.

Shepherd also led Cumberland at the plate with a triple and two singles. Jaedyn Gist had a double and single. Brayden Blakley and Shawn Carroll added one single each.

Cumberland won 14-6 on Friday at Cumberland.

Shepherd led the Redskins with a triple, double and two singles. Blakley had a triple and two singles. Nazareth Sanchez added three singles. Patrick Mandrell contributed a double.

Gist earned the win on the mound as he struck out 11 and walked three.

Tristan West and Noah Lewis each had a triple and single for the Dragons. Andrew Roark added a double and single. Colby Johnson had a triple. Aiden Johnson contributed a single.

The 15-1 Redskins play host to Fleming-Neon on Monday.

Creech powers Yankees to blowout win over Mets

Alex Creech drove in five runs with two triples and Aiden Craig and Shawn Carroll each drove in four, Carroll with a homer and two doubles and Craig with a double and two singles, as the Yankees overpowered the Mets 24-1 in Tri-City Little League action Thursday.

Brayden Casolari added a double and two singles for the Yankees. Christian Maggard had a double and single. Sedrick Washington contributed two singles. Zayden Casolari and Peyton Jackson added one single each.

Carroll, Jackson, Craig and Braxton Bowen combined for a five-hitter in the three-inning game. Carroll struck out three, Jackson fanned two and Craig and Bowen struck out one each.

Jayden Sexton singled twice for the Mets. Lee Senters and Jesse Franks each added doubles. Luke Goode had a single.