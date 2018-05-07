Bears rout Bell in district clash

After struggling to finish off a win through the season’s opening half, Harlan County senior righthander Cameron Nease has found himself the past two weeks against district competition.

Nease, who beat Middlesboro last week, pushed the Bears to within one win of clinching a tie for the top seed in the 52nd District Tournament with an 11-1 rout of visiting Bell County on Monday in the first game of a doubleheader. Nease worked around seven hits, including three straight singles in both the fourth and sixth innings, as he struck out five and walked none in the six-inning game.

“Cameron knows what to throw. He does a real good job of reading bats,” Harlan County assistant coach Drew Chamberlain said. “He locates real well and does a good job of mixing it up.”

Harlan County (7-8) had several stars on offense, led by sophomore catcher Tyler Casolari and junior outfielder Matthew Simpson with three singles each. Caleb Carmical had two singles. Devon Rodrigues added a double. Benjamin Lewis, Hunter Goodwin, Jon Wilder and Quinton Boggs contributed one single each.

“It’s contagious sometimes,” Chamberlain said. “We have some guys who can put hits together. Casolari and several others had good days today.”

Jacob Smith, Ethan Brock and Jason Jones each had two singles, with back-to-back-to-back hits in the fourth and sixth innings. D.J. Estes had a single in the second inning.

Nease worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning, then gave up a run in the sixth with the three hits and an error. An extended rundown ended the Bell rally as the Bears recorded outs between third and home and between second and third.

Harlan County left the bases loaded in the second inning before breaking through in the third as Carmical beat out a two-out infield hit and Goodwin followed by reaching on a fielder’s choice. Casolari brought in the first run with a single to center. Matthew SImpson followed with an RBI single up the middle.

Carmical and Casolari each had RBI hits in the fourth inning as the Bears’ lead grew to 6-0 as two more runs scored on two Bell errors.

Rodrigues doubled home Simpson in the fifth inning, then stole third and scored on errant throw to make the score 8-0.

A hit batsman and error produced the first of three HCHS runs in the sixth inning to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule. Simpson singled in a run and Boggs ended the game with a hit to right field.

———

Bell County 000 001 — 1 7 7

Harlan County 002 423 — 11 13 3

Estes, Mays (5) and Wombles; Nease and Casolari. WP — Nease (2-2). LP — Estes.